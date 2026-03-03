A Game Of Thrones Movie Is Coming From Andor Writer, And I Need One Star Wars Alum In There

The World of Westeros keeps expanding and, this time, it’s heading to the big screen. A new report says a Game of Thrones movie is in the works, written by Andor scribe Beau Willimon. That’s exciting news on its own, but there’s one particular star from that Star Wars TV series I’m already campaigning to see cast in the film. And, if it happens, I’ll be over the double moons of Tatooine with excitement.

What We Know About The Game Of Thrones Movie So Far

According to Variety, Willimon, best known for his work on Andor and as the showrunner of House of Cards, has submitted a screenplay draft. A director has not yet been announced, and no casting decisions have been revealed. However, we do know a bit about what the movie may be about. Allegedly, the film will center on Aegon I Targaryen and his conquest of Westeros. If true, then fans are going to witness one of the most pivotal chapters in franchise history.

Aegon I Targaryen was the founder of the Targaryen family dynasty, the architect of the Iron Throne, and the subject of a story fans have only heard in whispers, history lessons, and dragonfire-laced flashbacks: his conquest of Westeros. If the upcoming movie indeed tackles Aegon’s rise, that means we’re not just getting one central royal figure. We’re getting three.

Aegon did not conquer Westeros alone. He ruled alongside his two sister-wives, Visenya Targaryen and Rhaenys Targaryen, dragonriders who helped reshape the political map of the continent.

Of course, there’s still a corporate cloud hanging over development, with Warner Bros.’ ongoing merger discussions potentially reshuffling projects. But let’s be real: Game of Thrones remains one of the studio’s crown jewels. Between the original GoT series and House of the Dragon, the appetite for Targaryen drama clearly hasn’t burned out. If this movie moves forward, casting Visenya and Rhaenys will be critical, which brings me to Andor star Adria Arjona.

Adria Arjona Would Be A Perfect Queen Visenya Targaryen

Adria Arjona made a major impact in Andor as Bix Caleen, a salvage dealer whose arc evolved into one of the show’s most emotionally raw and resilient storylines. Over two seasons, Bix transformed from a pragmatic operator into a survivor of Imperial brutality, carrying trauma without losing her strength.

That balance is exactly why Arjona would be a phenomenal Visenya Targaryen. In Targaryen lore, Visenya isn’t the soft-spoken consort, but a warrior queen, dragonrider, and strategist—the rumored architect of darker political maneuvers during Aegon’s reign. Where Rhaenys is often remembered as charismatic and beloved, Visenya is sharp-edged steel.

Arjona has already shown she can play loyalty layered with guarded intensity. As Bix, she carried toughness on the surface, compassion underneath, and an emotional gravity that lingered long after scenes ended. Visenya would require that same internal fire. There’s also a physical presence Arjona brings to roles, which is probably why shes rumored to be in the running for Wonder Woman. She doesn’t just occupy the frame, but commands it. In a story about conquest and consolidation of power, Visenya cannot fade into the background. She has to feel formidable, even next to a dragon.

If Warner Bros. truly wants this film to feel epic yet character-driven, casting actors who can embody resilience and complexity will matter more than spectacle alone. And, if an Andor writer is shaping Westeros’ next chapter, bringing one of that show’s most compelling performers along for the ride feels less like stunt casting and more like destiny.

While fans wait for more info on the Game of Thrones movie, you can catch up with it and its two spin-off series, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, streaming with an HBO Max subscription. Also, check out the talented Adria Arjona in Andor by streaming the show with a Disney+ subscription.