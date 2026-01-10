After Viral Clip Showed Chevy Chase Doc Director Being Insulted By Him, She Explained Why She Didn’t Cut That Moment

I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, a documentary that recently hit the 2026 TV schedule, offers a look into the life, career and mind of the eponymous comedian – warts and all. The doc – directed by Marina Zenovich – has sparked various conversations on social media and, most recently, a number of fans took offense to a clip from the film that showed Chase insulting Zenovich. In the aftermath of the hoopla surrounding the Vacation star’s slight, Zenovich herself discussed why she kept that portion in the finished production.

Early on in the doc, Zenovich tells Chase that she’s trying to figure him out, leading the comic to say, No shit. It’s not going to be easy for you. The documentarian then asks why, and Chase declares, “You’re not bright enough. How’s that?” Those sentiments rubbed a lot of viewers the wrong way, based on the comments many shared online. Check it out for yourself:

During that clip, Chase voices his hope that the exchange won’t be added to the completed doc. When asked about that moment from the movie, Zenovich said:

I mean, duh, of course I kept it in the film! That was the first interview.

Maria Zenovich – whose credits include Lance and Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic – has her fair share of experience talking with celebrities. However, it sounds like interviewing Chevy Chase was something else entirely. During her appearance on The Daily Beast’s Obsessed podcast (which was shared to YouTube), Zenovich further explained how while doing research on Chase, she learned more about his reputation for being difficult. She further recalled how she was worried about bringing that status up during her chat with Chase:

I was afraid to bring it up, because it was the second time I met him, and I didn’t know if he would throw me out of his house or what. So that was kind of my — ‘Oh god, how am I going to bring this up? How am I going to bring this up?’ And then I said, ‘You know, I’m just trying to figure you out’ and he said, ‘You’re not going to be able to be able to’ and I’m like, ‘Why?’ And he’s like, ‘You’re not bright enough.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, there’s my opening! There’s my opening!’

So, while fans saw the Saturday Night Live veteran’s remarks as insulting (which they were, of course), Zenovich also viewed them as a prime component for her documentary. Many filmmakers – whether they’re crafting scripted features or not – gush about the magical moments that can spring forth when the cameras are rolling. As for Zenovich’s moment with Chase, she also had this to say:

Of course, I don’t want someone to say [I’m] not bright enough, but I mean it’s like, all I’m thinking about is getting the goods. I’m not thinking about my ego or anything. And, so, the minute he said that, I was like, ‘There’s my in. Let’s go. This is going to be good.’

More on Chevy Chase (Image credit: NBC) Chevy Chase Was Directly Asked About How His Run On Community Ended, And He Answered

Maria Zenovich’s documentary lays bare Chevy Chase’s career, shedding light on his professional and personal highs and lows. Among the topics covered are the disparaging comments Chase allegedly made about fellow SNL alum Terry Sweeney as well as Chase’s omission from the sketch comedy show’s 50th anniversary special. Also mentioned is Chase’s medical emergency from 2021, which saw him put into a coma for eight days due to heart failure. That situation apparently caused memory loss for Chase, which Zenovich attributes to some of his denials of stories told about him.

Although Chase may not have been the easiest interview subject for Zenovich to converse with, she’s also said that he does care a great deal about his reputation and that he was quite emotional while watching the film. So I’d take it that, given that and the acclaim the film has received, Zenovich seems pleased with how everything turned out, in spite of the insult. Check out I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not now by streaming it with CNN, and know that the doc will also be available for HBO Max subscription holders starting January 31.