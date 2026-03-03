Scott Speedman’s New Crime Drama RJ Decker Is Full Of Murder, And Critics Are Describing It In Some Surprising Ways
New ABC series premieres March 3.
Scott Speedman has been a semi-regular face on ABC for quite some time now, recurring as Nick Marsh, the love interest of Meredith Grey, on Grey’s Anatomy. Well, get ready to see even more of him, because RJ Decker is set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule with Speedman as the title character. Expectations are high for the crime drama after it was compared to Kaitlin Olson’s High Potential, so what are critics saying about seeing the first two episodes?
Based on the book Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen, the story revolves around disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con RJ Decker, who attempts a new start as a private investigator in South Florida. I think we all know the “Florida Man” stereotypes associated with this particular state, and Variety’s Aramide Tinubu says the series leans into that almost to the point of absurdity for a series that will fit right in at the Alphabet Network. The critic writes:
Christina Escobar of RogerEbert says there’s plenty of joy and silliness in RJ Decker and a kind of modern wholesomeness in how the titular character interacts with his ex-wife (Adelaide Clemens), her new wife (Bevin Bru) and his old/new love interest (Station 19’s Jaina Lee Ortiz). Escobar writes:
“Wholesome” and “whimsy” certainly aren’t words you hear very often in reviews of shows about murder, but Maxon Faber of Laughing Place agrees, calling the series a “fun shift in the crime procedural” and noting the great chemistry amongst the cast. Faber continues:
Robert Lloyd of the L.A. Times says Scott Speedman and Jaina Lee Ortiz make a solid binary system for this ABC drama, which fits right in with the rest of the network’s lineup:
From these reviews, I think we can gather that RJ Decker is no Law & Order: SVU-caliber crime procedural, at least by nature of its tone. If your speed(man) is more along the lines of Ramón Rodríguez and Kaitlin Olson, this might be a good new show to check out. The series premiere follows new episodes of High Potential and Will Trent at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 3, on ABC and streams the next day with a Hulu subscription.
