Scott Speedman’s New Crime Drama RJ Decker Is Full Of Murder, And Critics Are Describing It In Some Surprising Ways

Scott Speedman has been a semi-regular face on ABC for quite some time now, recurring as Nick Marsh, the love interest of Meredith Grey, on Grey’s Anatomy. Well, get ready to see even more of him, because RJ Decker is set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule with Speedman as the title character. Expectations are high for the crime drama after it was compared to Kaitlin Olson’s High Potential, so what are critics saying about seeing the first two episodes?

Based on the book Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen, the story revolves around disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con RJ Decker, who attempts a new start as a private investigator in South Florida. I think we all know the “Florida Man” stereotypes associated with this particular state, and Variety’s Aramide Tinubu says the series leans into that almost to the point of absurdity for a series that will fit right in at the Alphabet Network. The critic writes:

Since High Potential and Will Trent are performing well at ABC, it’s likely RJ Decker will fit right in. The cases themselves may be a bit bewildering, but the distinctiveness of the offenses showcased here does set RJ Decker apart from its contemporaries. Moreover, like the shows previously mentioned, this series features a compelling, though rather off-kilter, protagonist at its center. RJ Decker also has a specific tone. It’s neither comedic enough to be a dramedy, nor is it entirely noir. Yet it’s malleable enough to shift and lean with each episode.

Christina Escobar of RogerEbert says there’s plenty of joy and silliness in RJ Decker and a kind of modern wholesomeness in how the titular character interacts with his ex-wife (Adelaide Clemens), her new wife (Bevin Bru) and his old/new love interest (Station 19’s Jaina Lee Ortiz). Escobar writes:

ABC’s RJ Decker delivers exactly what you want out of this kind of show. Mysteries that wrap up with the satisfaction of completing a 500-piece puzzle. Characters with depth, charisma, and chemistry. A unique setting that colors it all. … It’s a delightful mix, one that acknowledges the pratfalls of our reality while building a story all its own out of Florida shenanigans, Speedman’s warm heart, and as much whimsy as makes sense in a murder-mystery.

“Wholesome” and “whimsy” certainly aren’t words you hear very often in reviews of shows about murder, but Maxon Faber of Laughing Place agrees, calling the series a “fun shift in the crime procedural” and noting the great chemistry amongst the cast. Faber continues:

Speedman’s highly charismatic presence makes RJ’s rougher edges feel charming, providing a quick and easy character to root for. Seeing him enter his new life as a private investigator, gives his passion for justice an additional weight. After being victim to a broken system, RJ’s determination bleeds both a sense of understanding and personal investment in people who are wrongly accused or found in rough situations. He’s an imperfect character in a very well [thought-out] way.

Robert Lloyd of the L.A. Times says Scott Speedman and Jaina Lee Ortiz make a solid binary system for this ABC drama, which fits right in with the rest of the network’s lineup:

The show has a light, quirk-friendly tone it shares with its Tuesday night procedural partners Will Trent and High Potential, also on ABC, and if you’re the sort who likes to let a network play straight through prime time, this is a good place to park.

From these reviews, I think we can gather that RJ Decker is no Law & Order: SVU-caliber crime procedural, at least by nature of its tone. If your speed(man) is more along the lines of Ramón Rodríguez and Kaitlin Olson, this might be a good new show to check out. The series premiere follows new episodes of High Potential and Will Trent at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 3, on ABC and streams the next day with a Hulu subscription.