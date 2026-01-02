‘I Don’t Think It’s Healthy.’ John Belushi And Other SNL Stars Definitely Had A Problem With Chevy Chase

Some in the world of Hollywood have reputations of being really wonderful people, and some…do not. Chevy Chase is one star whose reputation, earned or not, isn’t the best. A new CNN documentary that ran on the 2026 TV schedule, I’m Chevy Chase, and You’re Not, took a look at the career of the controversial comedian and the various battles, of both words and fists, that he has had with people like Saturday Night Live's John Belushi, Bill Murray, and Jane Curtin.

Chevy Chase reportedly had many battles with his co-stars. Stories about Chase's time on Community have become legendary. Former SNL cast member Terry Sweeney still doesn't like Chase due to events from their time on the show. However, that was far from the only battle on the set of the NBC sketch comedy show.

John Belushi’s Problem With Chevy Chase reportedly Led To A Fight With Bill Murray

The new documentary reminds one of some fairly famous stories about Chase’s career, which include the fact that he and Bill Murray famously got into a physical altercation backstage on Saturday Night Live. Back in 2008 with Howard Stern, Chase discussed the famous fight, which, according to him, stemmed from jealousy on the part of Belushi. Chase said…

I found out later from Lorne [Michaels] that John [Belushi] who I’d known for years, even before SNL, had been quite kind of jealous about my rise to fame, and maybe for good reason. The fact is that John was brilliant, and by any real standard, he should have been the big star.

As Chevy Chase tells it, Belushi’s frustration with Chase’s success led to him telling Bill Murray things about Chase that, according to the Fletch star, weren’t true. However, because of this, when Chase came back to host the show, Murray, who joined SNL after Chase left, said some things that led to the two attempting to get into it, though Belushi apparently tried to keep the two apart, and may have gotten the worst of it because of that.

If the incident with John Belushi and Bill Murray were an isolated incident, that would be one thing, but stories of Chase’s behavior are well known, so much so that SNL performers who claim not to know Chase well don't have the best opinion of him. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live back in 2018, Jane Curtin claimed that she didn’t know Chase well, but wasn’t a huge fan of his behavior, saying…

I only worked with Chevy for eight months, so I don’t know Chevy. I know that he behaves badly, and I don’t know what’s behind it. I don’t think it’s healthy.

While Jane Curtin may not have worked with Chevy Chase as long as other members of the SNL cast, eight months is certainly long enough to get to know somebody, assuming you want to get to know them, so the fact that Chase and Curtin did not become friends may in itself say something.

It's not like everybody who ever worked with Chevy Chase disliked him. Garrret Morris told GQ last year that Chase wrote for him during a period when others on the staff were unwilling to do so, citing racism on the part of some at the show. As the new documentary shows, Chevy Chase has both the good and the bad in him, and people's opinions on him clearly vary.