Chevy Chase’s Controversial Showbiz History Was Laid Bare In New Doc. How The Comedian Responded After Watching

For decades, Chevy Chase has occupied a strange place in pop culture as a comedy legend with an impressive body of work, but also a figure surrounded by stories of bad behind-the-scenes behavior. A new documentary that just hit the 2026 TV schedule doesn’t shy away from that complicated legacy, and according to those involved, the Caddyshack actor didn’t either. Reportedly, the longtime comedian had a surprisingly emotional response to CNN’s new controversial doc, I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not.

In an in-depth interview with USA Today, the doc's director, Marina Zenovich, explained that the goal was never to rehabilitate Chase’s image or tear it down. Instead, Zenovich and co. sought to understand how someone so successful could also be so frequently at odds with the people around him. That balance is part of what made the finished film so challenging for the Fletch lead to sit through. Zenovich explained:

At the premiere, he was very vulnerable and talking about being insecure and having anxiety (after the film played), and it was fascinating because it really opened up people to be more honest about their own insecurities and how they feel. I think the film really humanizes him, and that's what I'm proud of.

The film doesn’t shy away from Chase’s well-documented controversies, such as an alleged meltdown after using the N-word on the set of Community. Zenovich said it was difficult to convince anyone from the aforementioned NBC sitcom to participate, with every cast member declining, including creator Dan Harmon. While other former collaborators do appear to discuss Chase’s reputation as difficult, the documentary also spends significant time examining the Vacation actor’s deeply traumatic childhood.

According to the Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind documentarian, the former SNL star endured abuse from his mother and stepfather, experiences that she believes shaped his insecurities and tendency to lash out. The doc presents those experiences as context, allowing viewers to see how pain and success collided throughout the Hollywood legend’s life. She added:

It's a tough watch for him. I mean, his wife talks about waking him up still, and he remembers his mother hitting him. We didn't sugarcoat anything.

Chase's health struggles are front and center in the movie, including memory issues that may explain why he disputes or doesn’t recall specific incidents. This complicates conversations around accountability, Zenovich explained.

Despite moments of tension during filming, Zenovich says the Cops and Robbersons star ultimately wanted to understand himself better. That desire came through in small but meaningful ways, including an apology he offered her near the end of their time together, “just for being who I am.” For Zenovich, that moment stood out because it wasn’t delivered shockingly sincere.

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not doesn’t offer a verdict on the star’s behavior; instead, it presents a pretty raw portrait. The film asks viewers to sit with discomfort, and the comedy staples many contradictions. The idea that someone can be both enormously talented and deeply flawed is a hard one for many to understand or accept. The Christmas Vacation icon’s reaction to seeing his life laid bare suggests that, for perhaps the first time, he’s been confronted with all of it at once, and it may have had a significant effect on him.

The documentary may or may not shift how audiences feel about Chevy Chase, but viewers can now judge for themselves. At present, the film is available on demand via CNN.com for CNN streaming and pay TV subscribers. It’s also expected to be available to anyone with an HBO Max subscription beginning on January 31.