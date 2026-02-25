Garrett Morris Says Running Into Eddie Murphy And Tracy Morgan At SNL50 Was Wild, And He’ll Take ‘Part Of’ The Ep To His ‘Grave’
Garrett Morris got his flowers at SNL50.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Over the last 50 years, Saturday Night Live has produced some of the biggest stars in the world of comedy. The original Not Ready For Primetime Players alone produced numerous movie stars. One member of that group who is often overlooked, however, is Garrett Morris. He was the only Black member of the cast when Saturday Night Live debuted, but 50 years later, he clearly understands just what kind of an impact he had on those who came after him.
In a recent conversation with People, Garrett Morris talked about his experience of being cast on Saturday Night Live originally, following a performance in the movie Cooley High, which Lorene Michaels had apparently seen at the urging of other members of the SNL cast. It led to him breaking new ground on the show, which led to him inspiring multiple generations of Black comedians that came after him. Morris said:
Garret Morris did some great work on Saturday Night Live, and he had a solid career when he left the show, but he never became a star on the level of Chevy Chase or Dan Aykroyd. It’s certainly possible that Morris himself had not previously understood the impact he had.
Morris left SNL in 1980. Eddie Murphy would then join the cast the same year. It’s not difficult to draw a line between the two comedians. Murphy would be followed by the likes of Chris Rock and Tracey Morgan. According to Morris, when he saw each of them at the SNL 50 event, they said something that made him realize what an impact he had. Morris said:
Garrett Morris has been open about the fact that being part of the Saturday Night Live cast at the beginning wasn’t easy. He has talked about the racism that he experienced, including having writers on the show who he says refused to write anything for him. Considering that, it must have been wonderful to have people who Morris clearly respects tell him how important he was to them.
It's great to see that a talent like Garrett Morris is being told what an impact he had. He paved the way for those other stars while being an incredibly funny comedian himself. Any comedy fan owes the man a great debt.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.