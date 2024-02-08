Chicago Fire Is Already Losing Kara Killmer, But Will Brett Be Forced Out Of Firehouse 51?

Warning: spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of Chicago Fire, called "The Little Things."

The days are counting down in the 2024 TV schedule until Brett leaves Firehouse 51 to marry Casey and relocate to Oregon with baby Julia, with the plan for her to just quit the CFD and start over out West. The plan seemed to be going smoothly enough that the only problem in "The Little Things" was that Brett accidentally invited a third-shifter to the wedding instead of Cruz. In the promo for the next episode, however, it appears that something bad enough will happen that Brett may soon not have a choice about leaving 51.

Now, this wouldn't be the first time that a promo has suggested a paramedic's job could be in jeopardy, but now is the time to take any threat to Brett's employment with the CFD very seriously. Kara Killmer is leaving the show already; the only question has been what will happen in her remaining episodes. I for one had no sympathy for her about wedding planning after she waited way too long to start, but she may not entirely deserve what's coming to her. Take a look at the preview:

Brett and Violet will evidently run into a problem with their AED at a very inconvenient time, as they're unable to shock the heart of somebody who looks like they definitely need it. The promo doesn't definitively say that the problem was human error, but the glimpse of a scene with Boden and Brett makes it pretty clear that Brett's job will be on the line if it was indeed human error.

That makes sense – she's the lead paramedic, so it would ultimately be her responsibility. Plus, of course, Kara Killmer is leaving Fire and Hanako Greensmith is sticking around as Violet. A lot may depend on whether this person dies or not, and whether the promo was overselling the drama.

And while Chicago Fire left the door open for Casey to return when he left with the plan to return in a few years, One Chicago sometimes burns character bridges before they bow out. Over on Chicago Med, Nick Gehlfuss' final episode saw Will commit a fireable offense at the hospital that probably would have stuck this time if he wasn't already quitting. Over on Chicago P.D., Halstead quit the CPD before leaving to rejoin the army. It's not out of the realm of possibility for Fire to... well, fire Brett from the CFD and give her a happy sendoff via her wedding to Casey.

Unfortunately, fans are in for a longer wait than usual to see what comes of Brett and Violet's AED malfunctioning on a call. NBC isn't airing a new episode on February 14 and going to its first break of the new year, with Episode 5 airing on February 21. It's also not clear how many episodes Kara Killmer has left or when Jesse Spencer returns for the Brettsey wedding, assuming that he does. For now, you can always revisit earlier seasons of Chicago Fire (or earlier episodes of Season 12) streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.