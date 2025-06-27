Chicago P.D. Is Cutting A Series Regular Ahead Of Season 13, And I Just Hope The Exit Is Handled Better Than Another MIA Character

One Chicago has a pretty vast cast of characters across NBC’s three hit shows, and more cast departures have seemed likely after the rumors surrounding the exits of Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett from Chicago Fire . Now, Chicago P.D. is on the verge of losing series regular: New Amsterdam alum Toya Turner has been cut as Officer Kiana Cook between the Season 12 finale in May and the upcoming Season 13 premiere this fall in the 2025 TV schedule .

That’s already a bummer since the Season 12 finale didn’t give her a goodbye, but I’m already concerned about whether P.D. will handle this exit like a previous time a series regular was cut between seasons.

Chicago P.D. Is Losing Toya Turner

Toya Turner was Chicago P.D.’s newest series regular, and last seen as Kiana Cook in the Season 12 finale (available streaming with a Peacock subscription now) dressed to the nines for the Burzek wedding . Deadline reports that Turner will not appear when P.D. comes back for Season 13, meaning that we’ve seen the last of her. This obviously isn’t a situation like when Jesse Lee Soffer’s exit was announced over summer hiatus, but he returned for more episodes before being written out .

The reason for Turner’s exit as Cook is reportedly unknown, but I’ve been waiting for the shoe to drop for a Chicago P.D. or Chicago Med cast member after Fire cut two series regulars ahead of the fall season. The actress herself confirmed the news on Instagram , posting:

My time on Chicago P.D. has come to a close. This show challenged me, sharpened me, and revealed what I’m made of. I’ve evolved through this experience, both as an artist and in my craft, and I’m walking away with depth, clarity, and momentum for whatever comes next. To the cast and crew: thank you for the warmth, the laughter, and the generosity you brought every day. It was an honor to share the screen and the set with such talent. To the ChiHards: thank you for welcoming me, rooting for me, and showing Kiana love. And to everyone who believes in me: your support means the world. I’m excited for the opportunities ahead.

While I’m not shocked at another One Chicago cut and the last series regular in always seemed likely to be the first series regular out, I can’t help but think back to Toya Turner’s sweet stories about being welcomed by the cast, complete with LaRoyce Hawkins helping her pick out a couch. Cook’s complicated backstory also seemed like it had a lot of story potential.

All in all, I’ll miss Kiana Cook… and I may spend the next few months crossing my fingers that Toya Turner is not written out like another former series regular.

Yes, I Still Want To Know What Happened To Rojas

Join me on a blast to the Season 7 past of Chicago P.D., when Lisseth Chavez was the show’s newest series regular as Officer Vanessa Rojas. The character had an interesting backstory, a shot at a relationship with Atwater (Hawkins) , and a cute friendship with Upton. Then, Rojas was cut from P.D. in the summer between Season 7 and Season 8, never to be seen or really mentioned again after the seventh season finale in early 2020.

I wasn’t ready to give up on Rojas, though. Even if Lisseth Chavez wasn’t ever going to come back, I just wanted answers. Why did she leave the Intelligence Unit between seasons? Where did she go? Was she still with CPD? I even asked showrunner Gwen Sigan if we might ever see her again in 2022, almost two full years after Season 8 premiered without a sign of Rojas!

I doubt that answers will ever come, so I’m just going to shift my hopes to crossing my fingers that Toya Turner’s Kiana Cook gets an explanation for her absence. It could be similar to P.D. explaining where Antonio was even after writing Jon Seda out. If I never get an answer about Rojas, I'll settle for even an acknowledgment of Cook's absence.

For now, you can always revisit both Cook’s and Rojas’ days on Chicago P.D. with their full seasons streaming on Peacock, as well as Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. All three shows will return to Wednesday nights in the fall.