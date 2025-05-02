Fire Country's Stephanie Arcila Has 'No Idea' How Gabriela Will Be Written Off The Show, But I Have A Couple Of Theories

If you only watched Fire Country’s Season 3 finale and didn’t look at the news that broke along with it, you’d likely have no idea that Gabriela would be leaving in Season 4. When we left her, she, like everyone else, was dealing with a major fire, and there were no hints about how she’d be written off the series. Turns out, Stephanie Arcila has “no idea” how Gabs will go either. However, I have a few theories.

After watching Fire Country’s Season 3 finale on the 2025 TV schedule , I was shocked to hear that both Arcila and Billy Burke, who plays Vince Leone, would reportedly be leaving the CBS series. This marks the first time in the show’s three seasons that an original regular has departed, which makes this all a very big deal. However, there’s also a lot of mystery around it, considering the last episode didn’t give us a proper goodbye to either of them.

In the case of Gabriela, when asked how she might get written off, Arcila told TV Guide :

I have no idea.

While I have a feeling Burke’s exit will happen by way of Vince dying, because he’s currently stuck in an on-fire retirement home, I don’t have a solid idea for Gabriela. And neither does the actress who plays her. However, considering her past, I do have a couple of theories about how Arcila's character could be written off.

Gabriela Is A Diver, Maybe She’ll Leave Edgewater To Return To The Sport

I’m going to start with my more outlandish theory, because it’s the one I want to happen.

Let’s remember, before Gabriela returned to Edgewater, she was training to be an Olympic diver. For her whole life, she was in the water, and becoming a firefighter marked a massive change for her.

It’d make sense if she returned to the sport and reignited her passion for it. I think she feels stuck in her job in Edgewater right now, and she’s been through so much this season between her dad going back to Three Rock and nearly dying , Finn stalking her and her romantic relationship with Bode ending. She needs a hard rest, and this could be that for her.

I could totally see her moving to a town with a diving team and coaching them there. That way, she’d be able to return to Egewater while also staying at a healthy distance from it so she can heal and find her love for diving again.

Maybe Gabriela Will Take A Job Firefighting In A Town Near Edgewater

Now, this feels a bit more likely. During the final episodes of Season 3, it seemed like Jake was going to leave Edgewater for a new job. However, I’m of the opinion that he’s going to stick around, especially if Vince dies, and rise in the ranks at Station 42. So, maybe Gabriela will take the gig he was offered.

We know Arcila will return to Fire Country from time to time, she hasn’t been totally written off, and this will give her the chance to do just that. If she gets a job at another station, she could return when a call requires more than one fire department. She could also simply come back to visit her dad when she has a day off.

Keeping her in the world of firefighting would give her the chance to travel to Edgewater for multiple reasons, therefore, this seems like a logical move for the show.