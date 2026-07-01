Will Chris Meloni Ever Return To TV As Elliot Stabler? His Latest Comments Have Me Concerned

The 2026 TV schedule won’t be without the Law & Order franchise, as both the Mothership series and SVU will be back this fall. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about Organized Crime, as the Chris Meloni-led spinoff was canceled by Peacock after five seasons. Fans have hoped for one thing since the cancellation, which is the return of Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. While nothing concrete has been announced, Meloni’s recent comments have me worried.

Since Meloni returned to the L&O franchise via Organized Crime in 2021, fans have been able to get reacquainted with Stabler, as well as his slow-burn relationship with Marsika Hargitay's Olivia Benson. On that same token, Meloni and Mariska Hargitay’s real-life friendship remains intact as well. The chemistry between the two stars is arguably why fans want to see Meloni back on SVU. Well, after seeing Meloni's vague response to Collider, fans may want to pump the brakes:

It's an unanswerable question. I don't make those decisions.

It’s definitely not unusual for characters from a canceled spinoff to still show up within the Law & Order franchise. Considering Meloni’s popularity and how beloved Stabler is, there's probably still a possibility that he pop up on SVU or even Law & Order next season. Nevertheless, his sentiments don't inspire much assurance right now.

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SVU showrunner and executive producer Michele Fazekas previously weighed in on Meloni’s potential return, revealing that it wouldn’t make sense to just drop Stabler into an unimportant scene and have him appear just for the heck of it. She wants to bring him in “with a purpose.” Additionally, Fazekas expressed her interest in bringing the character back every once in a while, so it just has to be right for the story, which is understandable.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Law & Order shows are available for streaming on Peacock, so fans should sign up! The service costs as little as $7.99 a month and customers can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to enjoy ad-free streams and the ability to download titles to watch offline later.

At the very least, fans may not be able to see Elliot Stabler any time soon, but Meloni will be back on screens before you know it. Last year, Meloni stars in the new Hulu drama, The Land, from This Is Us and Paradise creator Dan Fogelman. The series wrapped filming in April so, hopefully, that means the football-centered show will premiere sooner rather than later.