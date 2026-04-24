Organized Crime May Be Cancelled, But L&O’s Christopher Meloni Just Wrapped On His Follow-up

It may only be April, but 2026 has already handed out some tough cancellations. The latest big shocker was Law & Order: Organized Crime, which has officially been axed after five seasons, and after it moved to Peacock last year. While that show is done, Christopher Meloni is not, as he just wrapped his follow-up.

Meloni has stayed busy amidst the hiatus from Organized Crime while the wait continued on the drama’s future. Last year, he nabbed the lead role as an NFL coach in Hulu’s football drama The Land from This Is Us and Paradise creator Dan Fogelman. Filming has finally completed, as Meloni shared on his Instagram, and honestly, the timing couldn’t be better:

A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) A photo posted by on

Of course, Meloni has done other roles aside from Elliot Stabler, but it’s definitely going to be hard to see him on a new show, especially now that Organized Crime won’t be coming back. But seeing pictures from set and knowing that The Land will be coming soon with a Hulu subscription now that filming has wrapped, I am getting a little bit more excited. Still, that doesn’t mean I’m less upset about Organized Crime.

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That being said, even with Organized Crime canceled and Meloni seemingly moving on with a new show, this may not be the end of Elliot Stabler. Law & Order: SVU has been renewed for Season 28, meaning there’s more chances for Elliot to pop up. His relationship with Olivia has been the talk of the town since 1999, even more so since OC premiered. It can be assumed that SVU will continue utilizing Elliot, whether with Meloni making a cameo or name-drops here and there. That’s the hope, at least, because I’m not ready to let go of Elliot and Olivia just yet.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Law & Order: Organized Crime is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Meanwhile, fans should get excited for The Land. Also starring William H. Macy, Mandy Moore, Chloe Bennet, Chace Crawford, Sam Corlett, and Tanner Zagarino, the series follows an NFL team while also exploring generational family. As of now, a premiere date has not been given, but it can be assumed that news is right around the corner since filming has wrapped. On the plus side, fans won’t have to worry about The Land interfering with Organized Crime or vice versa, even though the alternative would have definitely been better.

Those still mourning Law & Order: Organized Crime can always watch the series in full with a Peacock subscription. It is still heartbreaking that the show is coming back, but when one door closes, another one opens, and that has definitely happened with Meloni. It’s only a matter of time before the rest of the cast lands other roles, if that hasn’t started happening already. The Land will be coming soon to Hulu.