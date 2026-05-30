'And You Should Kiss...' The Advice Mariska Hargitay Would Give Her Law And Order Character About Benson And Stabler If They Met In Real Life

It’s no secret that since the first season of Law and Order: SVU, fans have been shipping Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler. And while the two have many iconic moments between them, there is one thing that has never happened. They have never kissed, much to the dismay of every fan. So when Mariska Hargitay was asked what advice she would give her character about the relationship, she gave fans exactly what they want to hear.

Fans have remained dedicated to the pairing of Benson and Stabler, even after Christopher Meloni left the show. Talk about never giving up. Even during the actor's absence, Hargitay has been asked repeatedly about the duo. So I wasn’t surprised when the relationship was brought up in her interview with Time . However, she didn’t hesitate to say:

I would say what a beautiful love, and respect, and friendship you two have.

But is that really what fans want to hear? When Christopher Meloni returned to the Law and Order universe, it finally seemed like Benson and Stabler would rise as a couple. It has yet to happen. With the actor’s stint on the short-lived Organized Crime, it was hard not to be hopeful for something more.

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Seeing Benson and Stabler back together after so long nearly broke the internet. Since then, the two have reunited multiple times. And each time, the possibility of a kiss is teased a little more. Even Hargitay knows this, as evident by this exchange between her and a reporter:

Interviewer : And you should kiss.

: And you should kiss. Hargitay: And we should kiss. And then we should kiss. Always. It always ends like that!

Benson and Stabler’s reunions are always charged, always talked about, and always leave fans wanting more. The chemistry between the two actors is so obvious that even their SVU costars are shipping it, such as Ice-T who has previously stated he is all for Benson and Stabler hooking up . That’s just further proof that they belong together.

One of the most talked-about moments between them was a near-kiss in the kitchen that left fans screaming. However, Christopher Meloni argued that that wasn’t the right time for a kiss. And while his argument was valid, fans can’t help wondering, will there ever be a right time?

It doesn’t help that Mariska Hargitay has teased that there is a version of the characters that did kiss . The actor dished that the kiss was filmed, and even teased that it was a loving, lengthy one at that. But it didn’t get approved by Dick Wolf and the other executives. When Hargitay announced her Broadway debut , fans were briefly concerned that the end was near for the long-running series.

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However, fans can remain hopeful that another team-up will happen since SVU was renewed for another season and is part of the 2026 TV schedule .

Who knows, maybe season 28 will be the season Benson and Stabler will finally kiss.