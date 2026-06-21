The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Wants To Be On Law & Order: SVU. Christopher Meloni Has Thoughts

The vibe has been electric in New York City since the Knicks won their first NBA championship in 53 years. Fans have been soaking in the hype, and that includes celebrity followers of the team. At the same time, the players themselves have been riding high, especially star point guard (and Finals MVP) Jalen Brunson. To that point, Brunson shared his desire to appear on Law & Order: SVU. Now, one of the TV franchise’s biggest icons, Christopher Meloni, is sharing thoughts on Brunson’s bid to be on the show.

Christopher Meloni Weighs In On Jalen Brunson’s Law & Order: SVU Bid

Brunson revealed his L&O hopes when he was walking in the tunnel shortly after he and the Knicks claimed their 4-1 series victory over the San Antonio Spurs. When asked what he wanted to do since he’d achieved champion status, Brunson simply said he’d like to “try to go on SVU.” TMZ caught up with Christopher Meloni to get his thoughts on the three-time All-Star wanting to appear on the TV procedural he’s long been synonymous with. The Elliot Stabler actor is down for the idea, and he heaped a bit of praise on Brunson as well:

Absolutely. I don’t know if you’ve heard, but he’s a world champion. He can do whatever the hell he wants…. He’s got the force of will.

The “force of will” is right, as Brunson certainly imposed his will at Madison Square Garden not only during the NBA Finals but during the Knicks’ entire 2026 playoff run. I feel like it just makes too much sense for the former Villanova Wildcat to appear on the show. Plus, let’s not forget that during this playoff run, Brunson has forged a fast friendship of sorts with Olivia Benson actress Mariska Hargitay, who was cheering on the team in a big way and also attended the recent parade.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

I wouldn’t be surprised if others were enthusiastic about the notion of seeing Hargitay’s Benson cross paths with a fictionalized version of Brunson. That aside, though, there’s still a question regarding whether SVU will welcome Meloni’s Stabler back for future episodes.

What’s Going On With Christopher Meloni’s Law & Order Future?

Meloni’s Law & Order: Organized Crime had been canceled after five seasons by Peacock in April. Since then, fans have been requesting that Stabler be brought back to SVU to reunite with Benson and his other cohorts. As of this writing, there’s been no official indication as to whether Stabler will appear on SVU, which will return to the 2026 TV schedule this fall for its 28th season. Despite the lack of a confirmation on Stabler’s hoped-for return, showrunner Michele Fazekas expressed interest in utilizing the character under the right circumstances.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Law & Order fans should hit up Peacock if they'd like to check out the franchise's various shows. The service costs as little as $7.99 a month. Also, pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to enjoy ad-free streams as well as the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Meloni hasn’t just been sitting on his hands and waiting for the phone to ring, though. In addition to rooting on the Knicks amid their championship run, Meloni also wrapped on his football-centric show, The Land, and it’s the latest drama series from Dan Fogelman. Meloni also recently worked with daughter Sophia on her short film, Chop Cheese.

But, even though Christopher Meloni is staying busy, I’m hopeful that he’ll be called upon to reprise his role as Stabler for Law & Order: SVU Season 28 and once again share the screen with longtime friend and co-star Mariska Hagitay. Let’s also keep our fingers crossed that Jalen Brunson’s wish to appear on the show is granted as well and, if so, I’d love for it to coincide with Meloni’s theoretical return. In the meantime, stream episodes of SVU and Organized Crime using a Peacock subscription.