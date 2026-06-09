Chris Meloni's First Role Post-L&O: Organized Crime Was Directed By His Daughter, And He Shared Some Very 'Proud Dad' Comments

After months of uncertainty, Elliot Stabler fans were disheartened to find out this past April that Peacock finally pulled the plug on Law & Order: Organized Crime. However, the show's lead, Christopher Meloni, doesn’t stay still for long, and his first role post-Organized Crime project happens to come with family ties. The longtime L&O alum will appear in his daughter, Sophia's, directorial debut alongside Daredevil: Born Again’s Michael Gandolfini, and he shared some lovely "proud dad" comments.

Following the addition of Law and Order: Organized Crime being added to the list of 2026's canceled TV shows, Meloni landed a pretty sweet role. The veteran makes a cameo as a bodega owner with a heavy New York accent in his daughter’s debut short film, Chop Cheese, which is set to premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Society’s Short Fest in late June. While speaking with Deadline, Meloni shared his rationale on accepting the part and, in the process, he shared some heartwarming praise for his up-and-coming filmmaker of a daughter:

My father was a doctor and broke the cardinal rule of treating his family, but within a scope that he knew he was proficient at. So, I guess the Melonis don’t particularly subscribe to the unwritten rule. Having said that, it was a beautiful honor to watch and be a part of a young artist that I happen to love deeply and admire greatly, take her first creative steps.

Anyone who follows Meloni online knows how close he is with his family, especially his two kids, Sophia (25) and Dante Meloni (22). His Gen-Z children have clearly kept the Man of Steel actor up to date on social media etiquette and lingo and, in return, Meloni is constantly sharing hilarious text exchanges and relentlessly teasing them about his Zaddy status. I often feel like I’m even a part of the Meloni family group chat whenever their posts come across my feed.

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Needless to say, I wasn’t surprised to find out that the Chop Cheese set was a whole family affair, including Meloni’s wife, production designer Sherman Williams, and Sophia Meloni’s cousin, Debunking Borat producer Lisa Rudin. In an even more delightful twist, the SVU actor’s work wife and co-star, close friend Mariska Hargitay, was also involved with the project and received a special thanks from her goddaughter in the credits.

Additionally, the film was inspired by Meloni’s son, as the main character closely follows a similar set of teenage life lessons Sophia Meloni observed her brother adhering to while growing up in NYC.

After watching a small exclusive snippet of Chop Cheese, I can’t help but wonder about what could've been a cool Law and Order opportunity for this father-daughter duo. Sophia Meloni, an English and Film graduate from Wesleyan, is clearly a talented writer and director, and I would have loved to see her work alongside her dad on an episode of Organized Crime.

Perhaps there is still an opportunity for such an L&O collaboration, given Meloni’s close ties to the SVU crew. Regardless, though, I don't think this will be the last time we see Meloni collaborate with his daughter. If I were Sophia, I’d be taking full advantage of my dad’s freed up schedule before he inevitably books his next big role.

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On that note, Chris Meloni won’t be gone from our TV screens for long. The Snatched actor recently wrapped filming on the first season of Dan Fogelman’s upcoming TV drama, The Land. While I’m excited about Meloni's latest TV gig, I secretly hope Chop Cheese inspires him to return to his Wet Hot American Summer indie roots.