Law & Order: Organized Crime Got Canceled, And A Lot Of Fans Have The Same Request

Peacock announced it's pulling the plug on Law & Order: Organized Crime, bringing the series to an end after Season 5. Fans' pleas for a Season 6 renewal fell upon deaf ears. Now that it's over, fans are already plotting for when we'll see Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler again.

Deadline reported the cancellation, and while there will still be more of the Law & Order franchise on the 2026 TV schedule, the story for Stabler's standalone series is tentatively over. Of course, there's always a possibility that another crossover happens with Special Victims Unit, which is exactly what fans are suggesting.

(Image credit: Will Hart/NBC)

Law & Order Fans Want Stabler Back In SVU

With Christopher Meloni's spinoff over, it's no surprise that Law & Order fans are already campaigning for him to go elsewhere. For every reaction disappointed about the cancellation, there are just as many requesting to see Stabler return to SVU:

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GOD DAMN IT!!! WE BETTER STILL HAVE STABLER MENTIONS/APPEARANCES IN SVU. WE CAN'T LOSE HIM AGAIN #SVU - @Sgriffiths_17

I only enjoyed the first season with Dylan McDermott as a mob boss, rest of seasons been quite meh. Just bring Stabler back to SVU… - @lexveraux

I had a feeling this was coming in a way, but thought maybe it would get a S6, and that be the Final Season, hopefully #LawandOrderSVU brings on Stabler and some of the characters in future episodes. - @k50cullen

@NBCUniversal @WolfEnt I would like to remind you that SVU still exists and you do NOT need to let the character Elliot Stabler drop off the face of the earth for 10 years again. - @ashleyyxeo

I will miss this show! Chris Meloni was excellent - as was the supporting cast. I hope Stabler can return to SVU soon. - @LawrenceHughes

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is still rolling on strong over at NBC, and one has to imagine Christopher Meloni's Stabler would always have a home there. Of course, the character was absent for quite a long stretch, so I get why so many are being loud about seeing him return to the series.

(Image credit: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

Fans Want Benson And Stabler Back Together

Bringing Stabler back to Law & Order: SVU is only part of the mission, it seems, because it's all about seeing him back together again with Olivia Benson. I'm not surprised, considering people lost their minds when the two characters almost kissed. People want real resolution between the characters, and some payoff to the years of tension between them.

Of course, Law & Order has notoriously teased this romance for years, and its foundation is built on the chemistry of Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay. I'm holding out hope that this cancellation will have a silver lining in Meloni returning to SVU, though we'll all have to wait and see if it actually happens.

Law & Order Thursday resumes with new episodes on NBC on Thursday, April 23rd. SVU was just renewed for Season 28, so there will be opportunities for Stabler to show up, should the writers have a reason for it to happen.