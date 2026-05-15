Should We Be Reading Into Olivia Benson’s Retirement Comments On Law And Order: SVU? The Showrunner Weighed In

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the Law & Order: SVU Season 27 finale, streaming now with a Peacock subscription.

Law & Order: SVU has dominated television since the late ‘90s, and that’s continued with Season 27, which just wrapped on the 2026 TV schedule. Mariska Hargitay has been part of the ride the entire time as Olivia Benson, and while it’s unclear how much longer the Law & Order franchise will be around, it is clear she’s not ready to step away just yet. But could Benson be thinking about stepping away from SVU? The showrunner weighed in after her retirement comments on the show.

Benson’s future at Special Victims was in question in Thursday’s finale. She was rewatching an interrogation she did with a serial offender and told Fin she doesn’t know how much longer she can do this, and wonders if he had the right idea about retiring. Fin, who had previously brought up the subject, insisted he’s never retiring “or dying.” While Chief Tynan wanted to take Benson’s badge after claiming she put her team in danger, Benson was ready to put up a fight.

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Obviously, Benson has been through a lot in her career, and not just with the 27 seasons that fans have seen. It’s hard to imagine the Manhattan Special Victims Unit without her, but there are only so many stories that can be told without it seeming repetitive. Michele Fazekas, who has a long history with SVU, told TV Insider just how much longer Benson can realistically be on the team and why she’s just now questioning the future:

So when I came, because I was on the show early in my career, Seasons 3 through 7, I was on the writing staff. So coming back to the show in Season 27, it was one of my questions like, ‘Oh my gosh, how long can this show go on?’ And in the first episode of this season, she tells Fin, ‘Listen, I know we’re closer to the end than the beginning,’ which is true of a 27-year-old show. Eventually, the show will end and instead of running away from that notion, it’s like, ‘Let’s go toward that and have Benson ask the question herself like, how much longer can I do this?’

Hargitay is the longest-running Law & Order actor, with Olivia Benson being the longest-running primetime live-action character of all time. At some point, you do have to question when the end will come, and as SVU inches closer to 30 seasons, that question seems to be coming up a lot, for both the show and the characters. There’s also the fact that Ice-T’s Fin has been on SVU almost as long, so he probably knows what Benson is feeling and can be there for her, like she is there for him:

And so it became a theme of this whole season where we keep coming back to are we going to keep … Fin was asking himself a question and Fin getting sidelined for a while and by the end they both answered the question for themselves. When Fin is like, ‘I’m never going to retire and I’m never going to die,’ which is kind of the sweet moment of him taking care of her because he can see that she’s really struggling, but Benson has answered the question for herself like, ‘I’m going to do this for as long as I can because I can do nothing else.’

Benson can’t be a detective forever. She knows that, Fazekas knows that, Hargitay knows that, everyone knows that. Just like how we all know that SVU will eventually have to end. While the final ended with Benson confident that she’s not going anywhere, no matter who tries to take her badge away, she might still be thinking about it.

At the very least, when Benson eventually retires, that would be the perfect way to end SVU. So if the writers choose to take it in that direction in the future, fans may not even have to see her retired era. For now, we can still look forward to Season 28, premiering this fall on NBC.