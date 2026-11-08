Chris Rock Wasn’t The Only A-List Celebrity To Show Up To Support Druski On SNL

This weekend, Saturday Night Live welcomed comedian Druski as its latest host for Season 52, and some serious history was made. On the one hand, there was the fact that Druski became the first social media-birthed star to host SNL. And, on the other hand, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen the long-running sketch comedy series have such an eclectic assortment of stars. Chris Rock was just one of the notable names to show up to root on the Internet celebrity, and I’m shook by this roster of talent.

During Druski’s opening monologue, he was joined by Emma Stone, his co-star in the upcoming comedy film The Catch. The Oscar winner’s appearance was surprising enough on its own and, before that, the new senator-elect of Texas, James Talarico, appeared in the opening monologue alongside James Austin Johnson’s President Trump. The notion of Rock, Stone and Talarico being on the same episode of SNL is wild, but check out the clip from X down below to see all the other big names who appeared during the goodbyes:

Wow, I don't know what the hell is even happening, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock showed up, with Walton Goggins, Michael B. Jordan and even Austin Butler (left side, blue cap) were there hanging out with Druski! https://t.co/8pRxYQTdTuNovember 8, 2026

I honestly can’t remember the last time I’ve seen such a mix of stars during a single episode of Saturday Night Live, and that’s saying a lot, given the show’s history. Over the years, SNL has treated viewers to some truly jaw-dropping celebrity cameos. It may be fair to say that, in some ways, this latest situation is a bit different, though, given that the bulk of these stars didn’t actually perform or speak. Still, I’m going to have the mental image of that group on stage for quite some time.

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This is actually the second week in a row that SNL has welcomed some guest stars back to its hallowed halls. For the Halloween episode, which was hosted by Inde Navarrette, Tom Hanks reprised his role as David S. Pumpkins. Not only that, but Hanks was joined by series veteran Bobby Moynihan, who returned as one of Pumpkins’ skeletal dancers and as Drunk Uncle. Since then, Moynihan has spoken about hanging out with Hanks ahead of the taping, and I wish I could’ve been a fly on the wall.

In terms of this week’s episode, though, Druski (whose real name is Drew Desbordes) really seemed to make a splash, thanks to sketches like Bubu Mobile and Washington in Focus. The center piece of the episode, though, was arguably Desbordes’ portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in a wild sketch that parodied the documentary You Can See Everything.

I’m not sure how the show could possibly top an episode like this in terms of star power. Comedian – and former SNL writer – John Mulaney is hosting next week, though, so maybe he and the writers have some surprises up their sleeves. Look out for that when Saturday Night Live returns with Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers on November 14 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC amid the 2026 TV schedule.