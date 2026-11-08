Halle Berry’s Been Generous Sharing Her Relationship, But These Details About Custody Battle Support Are Even Sweeter

Halle Berry is known for being something of an open book, as she’s shared aspects of her life and career with her fans over the years. (Of course, she’s also known to share the occasional bikini photo or two.) In more recent years, Berry really hasn’t had a problem publicly highlighting her relationship with boyfriend-turned-fiancé Van Hunt. Comments shared by the Oscar-winning actor and Hunt suggest they have a firm relationship. And, apparently, that’s carried right through her ongoing custody battle.

For weeks now, Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez have been engaged in a legal skirmish, with the latter having leveled accusations against the X-Men star. Berry (via her lawyer) has since vehemently denied the claims and has appeared in court a few times. By her side has been Van Hunt, who’s been photographed walking with her after the court hearings she’s attended. According to Page Six, Hunt has been a major source of support for Berry amid the legal proceedings. The outlet’s insider says this:

Van has really been Halle’s rock through all of this. He’s been by her side throughout the whole custody battle and restraining order situation.

(Image credit: NBC)

Hunt and Berry began dating back in 2020 and, before long the singer/songwriter/music producer began making frequent appearances in Berry’s Instagram posts. Although these latest comments are from an insider, they do appear to align with what’s been said and shown of Berry and Hunt’s romance. The source went on to drop further claims about what Hunt’s presence has meant for his partner throughout this time:

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It’s obviously been an incredibly difficult and stressful time for her, but he’s been such a calming presence and a huge source of strength. He’s been incredibly supportive through everything, and having someone like him to lean on has made a big difference for her.

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As previously alluded to Berry and Hunt have appeared together in more than a few of the former’s social media posts over the last several years. For example, years back, Berry posted about their outing at the NY Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show, and she’s also shared sweet tribute posts to Hunt. Berry is even far past the point at which she’s comfortable sharing her and Hunt’s Christmas festivities.

It was in 2025 that Hunt proposed to Berry, though both of them confirmed around that same time that the Bruised actress had yet to formally accept it. Berry explained that after having been married three times, she wasn’t eager to jump into another marriage right away. In her estimation, she and Hunt also didn’t need to “validate” their love in any way. However, earlier this year, Berry clarified that she did accept the proposal but that she and her partner had yet to set a wedding date.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have emerged as something of a fan-favorite couple on social media, so many take comfort in the notion of the latter comforting his lady amid these legal proceedings. And, as for when or where the pair might actually tie the knot, that remains to be seen.