I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The SNL Wall When Tom Hanks And Bobby Moynihan Hung Out Before David S. Pumpkins Reprisal

The hosts and musical guests for SNL’s 52nd season have been pretty great so far amid the 2026 TV schedule, but the surprise guests have been even better. For the show’s Halloween episode, which was actually on the spooky holiday this year, Tom Hanks made a comeback as David S. Pumpkins, the “King of Halloween,” for the cold open. He was once again joined by Mikey Day, with a surprise cameo by Bobby Moynihan as his skeletal dancing companions, and it was perfect! Yet I really wish I could've been a fly on the wall when Hanks and Moynihan hung out before the surprise reprisal.

This was only David S. Pumpkins’ fourth appearance on Saturday Night Live since his debut in October 2016, but he is arguably one of the best recurring characters to come out of the series. It's crazy to think that it’s been a decade since that first Pumpkins sketch first made its debut, and that makes the recent reprisal even more insane. Moynihan spoke to Mashable about what it was like being with Hanks for going live on Halloween, and this sounds like a dream:

I don’t think we, as the three of us, realized until dress that we were going to be standing there for that long, because the first hour of getting there was just standing there in the hallway with Tom Hanks going, like, ‘Can you believe that we’re here 10 years later?’ Like, ‘Can you honestly believe that 10 years later, we are standing here in these costumes?’ Like, we were just laughing about how ridiculous it was.

There are plenty of recurring sketches on Saturday Night Live, and every once in a while, a sketch that hasn’t been seen in years makes a return. I can’t imagine what it was really like for the group to step back into those costumes again, four years after the last time the sketch was done. It sounds like the reprisal was just as sweet for them as it was to the fans. That aside, I really do envy Moynihan and Day for getting to spend some personal time with the great Tom Hanks.

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To say that David S. Pumpkins has become popular would be an understatement. Back in 2017, Pumpkins got his very own Halloween special. It was animated, absurd, and a half-hour filled to the brim with on-brand ridiculousness. Fans have also edited Mr. Pumpkins into horror films, and I would love nothing more than to get a full-length movie of him and his friends. The latest appearance from Pumpkins saw him and his dancers appear as part of a spooky attraction before James Austin Johnson’s President Trump cut in.

Meanwhile, David S. Pumpkins’ dancing friend was not the only character Moynihan reprised last week. He stopped by the Weekend Update desk and played the beloved Drunk Uncle as well. As for why Drunk Uncle popped in, he wanted to share some thoughts about “beer winning the World Series,” or more specifically, the Milwaukee Brewers. In a fun twist, Brewers Christian Yelich and Brice Turang, along with manager Pat Murphy, also stopped by the desk.

I couldn't think of a better Halloween episode for SNL, and I love that David S. Pumpkins is still around. Of course, it's hard to say if or when fans might see Tom Hank's eccentric character again. But right now, I'm just pleased that he got to reprise the role alongside Bobby Moynihan and Mikey Day. Fans can look back at all the sketches by using a Peacock subscription to stream all seasons of Saturday Night Live.