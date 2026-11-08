Druski Played Elizabeth Holmes On SNL In A Wild Parody Of You Can See Everything

During Druski’s opening monologue, he said the powers that be at Saturday Night Live asked him to abide by two ground rules: no cussing and no whiteface. He said he couldn’t make either of those promises, and it’s a good thing he didn’t because the world needed to see his take on Elizabeth Holmes, which we got in a pre-tape that violated both of those ground rules.

The sketch in question is a stylistic take on the buzzy A24 documentary You Can See Everything and imagines an alternative world in which Holmes reaches out to Druski instead of Nathan Fielder. As you can imagine, Druski reacts a little differently than Fielder to many of the same moments from the movie, and we essentially get a highlight reel of his confused takes on things like her poor egg-making skills and the staring contest which he interprets as a sexual advance. Eventually, he even dresses up as Holmes herself and has a few wild exchanges. You can watch the madness below…

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Druski, of course, is no stranger to whiteface. He went mega-viral earlier this year after he dressed up as a conservative white woman, who many felt was a version of Erika Kirk. The shortform sketches blew up everywhere and attracted both praise and some condemnation from the right wing. As such, it’s not exactly a shock to see Druski put the makeup on again, though I definitely didn’t see the Elizabeth Holmes angle coming.

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Fortunately for fans of the comedian, he got plenty of opportunities to play other characters too. He gave us a political commentator, a Dominican phone salesman, a singer, a wedding photographer, an angry birthday girl and a corner guy who catcalls everyone walking past. Clearly, the writers wanted to give him a chance to show off his full range, and he was able to do that, both because he’s talented and because he jumped into every sketch without any hint of reservations or second guesses, which is what you need from a host.

Fans seemed really on board with what he was giving, and plenty of other celebrities were too. Druski’s episode gave us an early contender for what could be the most star-studded closing credits of the entire season. In addition to Emma Stone who appeared in his monologue, Walton Goggins who randomly performed with The Strokes and James Talarico who appeared in the cold open, we also got Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Michael B Jordan and Austin Butler who came out during Druski’s closing credits to support the comedian.

SNL fans should be in for a great episode next week too. Popular stand-up comedian and longtime writer on the show John Mulaney is returning to host again, which means we should get a bunch of over-the-top sketches and perhaps even a musical number. I can’t wait.