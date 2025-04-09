Coffee Mate Went Viral For Its Cold Foam Super Bowl Spot, But Their White Lotus Flavor Is Truly Wild (Especially After Seeing The Season 3 Finale)

Blenders everywhere will never be the same.

The Ratliff kids in The White Lotus.
(Image credit: HBO)

Spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 lie ahead.

Super Bowl LIX was one for the books, thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s performance, the Eagles' dominant win and the wild array of ads. Coffee Mate was among the companies to advertise, and it made quite an impression The coffee giant's ad stood out due to the interesting presentation of its then-new cold foam creamer. As wild as that clip is, though, it's the company’s The White Lotus-related collaboration that's really on my mind right now.

That promotion coincided with Season 3 of the hit HBO show, and one of the flavor offerings has a humorous (and somewhat unsettling) link to the finale. In short, this is some serious marketing synergy.

Coffee Mate’s Weird Cold Foam Super Bowl Ad Went Viral

On the night that 2025 TV schedule ushered in Super Bowl LIX, there were plenty of notable, televised moments. The ads were a bit bananas this year, with Seal's wild Mountain Dew spot and Pringles' flying mustache bit being among the commercials I'll never unsee. Coffee Mate’s ad for its new line of creamer offerings is quirky, as it focuses primarily on one person's tongue.

After one of the guys in the commercial takes a sip of their creamer-infused beverage, his tongue begins "dancing" for joy over the taste. It's the shots of the tongue that have earned this ad its considerable notoriety. Check it out for yourself:

New Coffee mate Cold Foam - YouTube New Coffee mate Cold Foam - YouTube
Watch On

It all gets somewhat uncomfortable pretty quickly. However, the ad is a conversation starter, and the company behind it should be pleased with the publicity. Considering all of that, I'm even more impressed that Coffee Mate somehow outdid itself by teaming up with HBO and The White Lotus, which is available to stream with a Max subscription.

Two White Lotus Coffee Mate Flavors Are Truly Wild (Especially When You Consider Season 3 Of The Show)

The White Lotus' latest batch of episodes have garnered considerable attention in recent weeks, and for good reason. Considering the various Season 3 theories, Duke University's feelings about WL’s wardrobe, discussions on the scene-stealing Aimee Lou Wood and more, much has been said. What's also worth discussing is that as mentioned by Food & Wine, Coffee Mate’s collaboration with the Mike White-created show produced two specific flavors: Thai Iced Coffee and Piña Colada.

Yes, you read that right, Piña Colada. As in the same drink that Jason Isaacs' character, Timothy Ratliff, tries to serve to his family with the added seeds from the poisonous Thai fruit. Considering that plot thread, it's humorously ironic that Coffee Mate would decide to put out such a flavor. But what’s really crazy is that, per F&W, the iconic brand shared this description of its new tropical drink flavor:

Nothing screams serenity quite like the sweet combination of coconut and tangy pineapple. You can also make your Sunday night watch party a little more tropical by adding Coffee Mate The White Lotus Piña Colada Flavored Creamer to your favorite soda.

I honestly can't help but laugh, to be honest. However, I also wonder whether Coffee Mate was actually in on the entire arc and that it informed the company's decision on the flavor. Regardless of that, this marketing team deserves some serious credit. I'd imagine that a major company has to be pleased with a viral Super Bowl ad and a slick collaboration with what's become one of the most popular shows on TV.

Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

