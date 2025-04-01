Even During The White Lotus' Brother Craziness, Aimee Lou Wood Is Low-Key Stealing Season 3
What a star.
Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 6 "Denials".
HBO is known for its award-winning original shows, and The White Lotus is no exception in that regard. We're currently in the midst of Season 3, with new episodes airing Sundays on HBO and streaming for those with a Max subscription. And while all the chatter lately has been around the Ratliff brothers' incestuous encounter, actress Aimee Lou Wood is stealing the show for me..
While some folks are still figuring out how to watch The White Lotus Season 3, hardcore fans like myself are dissecting and discussing every frame of footage. The cast of Season 3 has plenty of familiar names, but Wood's performance consistently captivates me every episode. Whether she's talking about Lochlan and Saxon's kiss or musing on people's star sign, she absolutely runs away with every scene she's in.
Max: Save Up To $41 On Annual Plans
The White Lotus is streaming exclusively on Max, and its cheapest plan starts from $9.99 a month. I'd also recommend getting Max as a part of the bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu, though, starting from $16.99 a month.
I already knew and like Aimee Lou Wood from her tenure starring in Sex Education (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), but I'm going full stan level after seeing what she's brought to The White Lotus. Because while on the surface Chelsea's a crunchy and ditzy young women, she's got a steadfast attitude about love, loyalty, and communication. Each episode sees her peel back another layer for the character Chelsea, on top of her being consistently hilarious and showcasing some of the best reaction faces on the 2025 TV schedule.
Chelsea's relationship with Walton Goggins' Rick is one of the few in Season 3 that I'm actually rooting for. Wood is particularly compelling during their 1:1s, where continues to be a supportive partner and urge Rick to communicate. And despite her frustrations with his mysterious trip to Bangkok, she maintains loyalty to him and refers to him as her "soul mate."
Of course, Aimee Lou Woodard is best as Chelsea when she's able to show off her comedic chops and expert timing. The way she's been quietly demolishing Patrick Schwarzenegger's Saxon has been endlessly entertaining, as are the times she pokes fun at Rick. She really outdid herself during Episode 6, where she finds out about the threesome shared between the Ratliff brothers and Chloe. The mixture of shock and awe that comes over his face is likely going to be made into countless memes, and her response is iconic, as she retorted:
While she's only an observer in the twists and turns of the Ratliff boys, Chelsea's able to perfectly drop in and provided much needed commentary that perfectly mirrors the audience's reaction the the taboo situation.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Of course, Rick's plans on Bankok have me a bit worried about Chelsea's safety. If he ends up actually killing someone it could land the couple in a ton of trouble. And I definitely don't want anything to happen to queen Chelsea.
New episodes of The White Lotus air Sundays on HBO and Max. Only one episode remains, so things are expected to get crazy, and eventually result in at least one dead body.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
White Lotus Season 3 Has A Pretty Bulky Continuity Error Thanks To Patrick Schwarzenegger Eating Chicken And Pad Thai ‘Every Day, All Day’
NCIS: Origins Is Bringing In Another Important Character From Gibbs’ Past, And I’m Excited To See Them In A Key Event Shared From The Original Series