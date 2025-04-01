Even During The White Lotus' Brother Craziness, Aimee Lou Wood Is Low-Key Stealing Season 3

Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 6 "Denials".

HBO is known for its award-winning original shows, and The White Lotus is no exception in that regard. We're currently in the midst of Season 3, with new episodes airing Sundays on HBO and streaming for those with a Max subscription. And while all the chatter lately has been around the Ratliff brothers' incestuous encounter, actress Aimee Lou Wood is stealing the show for me..

While some folks are still figuring out how to watch The White Lotus Season 3, hardcore fans like myself are dissecting and discussing every frame of footage. The cast of Season 3 has plenty of familiar names, but Wood's performance consistently captivates me every episode. Whether she's talking about Lochlan and Saxon's kiss or musing on people's star sign, she absolutely runs away with every scene she's in.

I already knew and like Aimee Lou Wood from her tenure starring in Sex Education (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), but I'm going full stan level after seeing what she's brought to The White Lotus. Because while on the surface Chelsea's a crunchy and ditzy young women, she's got a steadfast attitude about love, loyalty, and communication. Each episode sees her peel back another layer for the character Chelsea, on top of her being consistently hilarious and showcasing some of the best reaction faces on the 2025 TV schedule.

Chelsea's relationship with Walton Goggins' Rick is one of the few in Season 3 that I'm actually rooting for. Wood is particularly compelling during their 1:1s, where continues to be a supportive partner and urge Rick to communicate. And despite her frustrations with his mysterious trip to Bangkok, she maintains loyalty to him and refers to him as her "soul mate."

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Of course, Aimee Lou Woodard is best as Chelsea when she's able to show off her comedic chops and expert timing. The way she's been quietly demolishing Patrick Schwarzenegger's Saxon has been endlessly entertaining, as are the times she pokes fun at Rick. She really outdid herself during Episode 6, where she finds out about the threesome shared between the Ratliff brothers and Chloe. The mixture of shock and awe that comes over his face is likely going to be made into countless memes, and her response is iconic, as she retorted:

God, I don't think there's a drug in the world that would make me get with my brother.

While she's only an observer in the twists and turns of the Ratliff boys, Chelsea's able to perfectly drop in and provided much needed commentary that perfectly mirrors the audience's reaction the the taboo situation.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, Rick's plans on Bankok have me a bit worried about Chelsea's safety. If he ends up actually killing someone it could land the couple in a ton of trouble. And I definitely don't want anything to happen to queen Chelsea.

New episodes of The White Lotus air Sundays on HBO and Max. Only one episode remains, so things are expected to get crazy, and eventually result in at least one dead body.