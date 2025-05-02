How Walton Goggins Responded To Questions About Aimee Lou Wood And The White Lotus Before His Publicist Ended The Interview

News
By published

Well that got tense.

Rick and Chelsea on Gary&#039;s yacht in The White Lotus Season 3
(Image credit: Max)

If you thought The White Lotus’ third-season run on the 2025 TV schedule was rife with drama from the “brotherly love” storyline or toxic female friend group, just wait until you start digging into what happened behind the scenes. Rumors have spread over the past few weeks of a feud between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, who played lovers Rick and Chelsea. Things really went downhill for a reporter who repeatedly asked Goggins about it, leading his publicist to end the interview.

Walton Goggins sat down recently with Ed Potton of The Times UK to talk about (among other things) his starring role in The Uninvited, which his wife Nadia Conners directed. When the reporter mentioned how Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood had gone from saying glowing things to and about each other on social media to now not following each other, the Fallout star shut him down, saying:

I’m not gonna have that conversation.

Two different publicists reportedly echoed Walton Goggins’ sentiment and asked the journalist to move on. They covered what sounds like some tough material, including whether parts of the couple’s relationship in The Uninvited echoed his own marriage and Goggins speaking a bit about his first wife, who died by suicide.

The actor said he had gone to Thailand to recover from that tragedy. So, those emotions were there when he returned to the country for The White Lotus, as Rick had “a story that was different but not so dissimilar from my own.”

Emotions may have been running high when Ed Potton asked about Walton Goggins’ upcoming SNL gig, because the actor also refused to talk about that, possibly because he saw that road leading back to Aimee Lou Wood. Many have linked their feud back to the Saturday Night Live sketch that made fun of Wood’s teeth, which Goggins initially called "smashing" on social media but deleted the comment after the actress called the sketch “mean and unfunny.”

Either way, a publicist tried to steer the interview back to The Uninvited, with Walton Goggins making a sarcastic comment about how obvious that was the topic Ed Potton was “least interested in.” The reporter said he chose to ask about Aimee Lou Wood again anyway, only to be cut off by Goggins, who said:

There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum.

The Times UK employee tried yet again — a “last forlorn attempt,” he said — and Walton Goggins responded:

What the f***, Ed! Come on buddy. Wow.

At that point the publicist had heard enough and informed the reporter:

We’re going to end it there.

As much as everyone wants to know exactly what went down between him and his White Lotus co-star, neither of them seems to be airing out any of their dirty laundry. Goggins made that clear early on in this interview that it was a subject he had no intention of talking about.

We’ll have to see what happens when the actor hosts Saturday Night Live at 11:30 p.m. ET on May 10 on NBC and streaming with a Peacock subscription. In the meantime, you can relive Rick and Chelsea’s tragic tale on The White Lotus Season 3 with a Max subscription.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

I’m Still Hurting Over FBI: Most Wanted Ending, And The Cast Marking The Last Day Of Production Is Not Helping Things

After Jordon Hudson Shot Down Interview Question About How She Met Bill Belichick, Rumors Of Her Alleged Demands To Hard Knocks Producers Are Swirling

Thunderbolts Releasing The Same Day As Samuel L. Jackson Celebrating Age Of Ultron’s 10-Year Anniversary Is Making My Marvel Heart Grow 3 Sizes
See more latest
Most Popular
Jackson in Age of Ultron side by side with Florence Pugh from Thunderbolts*&#039; trailer
Thunderbolts Releasing The Same Day As Samuel L. Jackson Celebrating Age Of Ultron’s 10-Year Anniversary Is Making My Marvel Heart Grow 3 Sizes
FBI: Most Wanted&#039;s Fugitive Task Force in Season 6x09
I’m Still Hurting Over FBI: Most Wanted Ending, And The Cast Marking The Last Day Of Production Is Not Helping Things
Bill Belichick on CBS Sunday Morning
After Jordon Hudson Shot Down Interview Question About How She Met Bill Belichick, Rumors Of Her Alleged Demands To Hard Knocks Producers Are Swirling
Steve Burns looking at camera in Blue&#039;s Clues
Blue's Clues' Steve Burns Saw All Those Rumors About Him Being Dead And Said They Made Him Feel Like He Was 'Supposed To Be'
The pink Elsbeth logo.
Elsbeth Just Dealt With A Shocking (Mostly) Exit, And I Can Honestly Say I Did Not See This One Coming
Blake Lively in It Ends with Us
Blake Lively Says This Year Has Had ‘The Highest Highs And Lowest Lows Of My Life’ In First Big Late Night Interview Since Lawsuits Broke
Jenna Ortega and Nicole Kidman in a side-by-side photo.
Nicole Kidman Clocked Jenna Ortega Wearing A Shirt With Her Face On It And Had A One-Word Response
Melissa Fumero and Aja Naomi King in Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1x11
'It's All Gonna Add Up': Grosse Pointe Garden Society Bosses Promise Answers About The Big 'Quiche' Mystery, And Alice Is Asking All The Right Questions In An Exclusive Episode Clip
Lala looking up at Gibbs inside bar in NCIS: Origins Season 1 finale
NCIS: Origins Showrunners Told Me Why They Handled Gibbs And Lala Romance The Way They Did, And I Completely Agree With The Decision
Florence Pugh in Black Widow and Emily Blunt in Disney&#039;s Jungle Book, pictured side-by-side.
It’s Not Quite The Floating Shoulders Look She Popularized With Emily Blunt, But Florence Pugh Just Made Deltoids Interesting Again