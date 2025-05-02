How Walton Goggins Responded To Questions About Aimee Lou Wood And The White Lotus Before His Publicist Ended The Interview

If you thought The White Lotus’ third-season run on the 2025 TV schedule was rife with drama from the “brotherly love” storyline or toxic female friend group, just wait until you start digging into what happened behind the scenes. Rumors have spread over the past few weeks of a feud between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, who played lovers Rick and Chelsea. Things really went downhill for a reporter who repeatedly asked Goggins about it, leading his publicist to end the interview.

Walton Goggins sat down recently with Ed Potton of The Times UK to talk about (among other things) his starring role in The Uninvited, which his wife Nadia Conners directed. When the reporter mentioned how Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood had gone from saying glowing things to and about each other on social media to now not following each other, the Fallout star shut him down, saying:

I’m not gonna have that conversation.

Two different publicists reportedly echoed Walton Goggins’ sentiment and asked the journalist to move on. They covered what sounds like some tough material, including whether parts of the couple’s relationship in The Uninvited echoed his own marriage and Goggins speaking a bit about his first wife, who died by suicide.

The actor said he had gone to Thailand to recover from that tragedy. So, those emotions were there when he returned to the country for The White Lotus, as Rick had “a story that was different but not so dissimilar from my own.”

Emotions may have been running high when Ed Potton asked about Walton Goggins’ upcoming SNL gig, because the actor also refused to talk about that, possibly because he saw that road leading back to Aimee Lou Wood. Many have linked their feud back to the Saturday Night Live sketch that made fun of Wood’s teeth, which Goggins initially called "smashing" on social media but deleted the comment after the actress called the sketch “mean and unfunny.”

Either way, a publicist tried to steer the interview back to The Uninvited, with Walton Goggins making a sarcastic comment about how obvious that was the topic Ed Potton was “least interested in.” The reporter said he chose to ask about Aimee Lou Wood again anyway, only to be cut off by Goggins, who said:

There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum.

The Times UK employee tried yet again — a “last forlorn attempt,” he said — and Walton Goggins responded:

What the f***, Ed! Come on buddy. Wow.

At that point the publicist had heard enough and informed the reporter:

We’re going to end it there.

As much as everyone wants to know exactly what went down between him and his White Lotus co-star, neither of them seems to be airing out any of their dirty laundry. Goggins made that clear early on in this interview that it was a subject he had no intention of talking about.

We’ll have to see what happens when the actor hosts Saturday Night Live at 11:30 p.m. ET on May 10 on NBC and streaming with a Peacock subscription. In the meantime, you can relive Rick and Chelsea’s tragic tale on The White Lotus Season 3 with a Max subscription.