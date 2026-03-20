Convicted Sex Offender Josh Duggar's Lawyer Spoke Out About Arrest Of His Younger Brother Joseph: 'Sensationalized Fiction'

Not long after the arrest of Joseph Duggar, his brother Josh shared commentary on the incident via his attorney. Josh, who is currently serving time for possessing child pornography and was previously accused of molesting minors, had some thoughts to share as his brother also faces accusations of child molestation.

Josh Duggar is in the midst of serving his 12-year prison sentence, but Daily Mail reported his comments via an attorney who said he was "deeply saddened" by the recent news about his brother. The attorney continued, stating that the former Counting On star knew exactly what his brother was going through:

Josh understands the stigma of being accused.

Josh Duggar confessed to molesting underage girls from 2000 to 2004, including four of his sisters, who appeared on Counting On. Due to the statute of limitations, he was unable to be charged for those crimes, but was later imprisoned for possessing and distributing child pornography and sentenced in 2022.

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Joseph Duggar is accused of sexually molesting a minor, with the incident in question occurring back in 2020 on a vacation to Panama City, Florida. A now 14-year-old victim alleged that Duggar repeatedly requested she sit on his lap, and also beside him while he covered her with a blanket and played with her underwear while grazing her genitals. He then apologized and stopped. Josh Duggar's attorney continued sharing thoughts on the case and how his brother felt about what Joseph is going through:

He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life. He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalized fiction.

Josh Duggar's comments come following reports that Joseph already confessed to the crimes when approached by the father of the victim, as well as the Bay County Sheriff's that came with him. Neither Joseph or his wife Kendra have publicly commented on the arrest as of writing.

More On Counting On Counting On Cancelled By TLC After 11 Seasons Before Josh Duggar's Trial, And Jinger Duggar Has Thoughts

Joseph Duggar is the latest member of the family to face charges related to child molestation, as think pieces about the series have emerged in more recent years about the overall message of TLC's Counting On. Critics of the series now view the show as providing entertainment via misogyny, using examples such as the family's views on women wearing pants as evidence.

No doubt Joseph Duggar's arrest and the past crimes of his brother Josh will put the family in the spotlight once again. With that said, I'm curious if the family will participate in any specials, should networks inquire about airing a special with their thoughts on the 2026 TV schedule.

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In the meantime, CinemaBlend will continue to keep an eye on what's going on with Joseph Duggar's case. Stick with us as we continue to follow other goings on in the world of movies and television, and updates on stars in and around Hollywood.