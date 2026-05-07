Kelly Reilly Shared Her Thoughts On A Marshals And Dutton Ranch Crossover After Luke Grimes Said He Was Down

As we get closer to Dutton Ranch’s premiere on the 2026 TV schedule and continue to watch Marshals week-to-week, I’ve been thinking a lot about how cool it is that the Dutton siblings from Yellowstone are now leading their own shows. However, I’ve also been wondering how we can get Kayce and Beth back on the same series. Thankfully, Luke Grimes has said he’s down for a crossover , and now, Kelly Reilly has shared her thoughts on the matter.

Throughout Marshals' Season 1 run, Yellowstone has been brought up numerous times. John has been mentioned here and there, and Rip has been name-dropped . However, we haven’t gotten any guest stars from the flagship show. Grimes did say, however, that he’s talked to Kelly Reilly about the potential to bring Beth and Rip in, and he noted that they’re “open to it.” Now, the Beth actress has shared her take on the matter, telling People :

I'm so proud of Luke, and we love him so much, and I miss him. I wish we had a crossover. Maybe we will in the future.

Well, it’s nice to know that these members of the Dutton family are ready and willing to share the screen again!

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However, it’s unclear when exactly that will happen. At the moment, Marshals is wrapping up its first season (though it’s already been renewed for Season 2), and Dutton Ranch is preparing to premiere its inaugural season. Notably, the two shows also live in different places (technically), as Kayce’s show airs on CBS and Beth and Rip’s will be a Paramount+ original. However, both are ultimately available with a Paramount+ subscription , meaning a crossover is by no means impossible.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes Yellowstone shows like 1923, 1883, Marshals and the upcoming Dutton Ranch.

Honestly, at this point, a Marshals and Dutton Ranch crossover feels like less of an if and more of a when. Both Grimes and Reilly have been clear that they want to do it; it’s just a matter of figuring out how to logistically make it work.

Kayce’s show takes place in Montana and is a law enforcement procedural. Beth’s series is moving her and Rip to Texas as they build a new life on a new ranch. How exactly do those two storylines fit together? I don’t know. However, Greg Yaitanes, who has directed episodes of both projects, has said that “ Kayce would just naturally fold into Dutton Ranch ” because it’s tonally similar to Yellowstone.

So, maybe Grimes can take a trip down South to visit his sister. I have thought it’s a bit odd that Beth and Rip aren’t brought up much on Marshals, considering Kayce and his sister are on good terms. So, a trip down to Texas could help solve this and reaffirm the bond between John Dutton’s kids.

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Hopefully, someday that crossover happens. However, for now, let’s just be thankful that Beth and Kayce Dutton (and Rip Wheeler) are back on our screens. And you can watch them too, as Marshals airs Sundays on CBS at 8 p.m. and Dutton Ranch premieres on Paramount+ Friday, May 15.