‘You Are Not The Father’: Maury Povich Shared His Honest Take On All Those Paternity Segments

For decades, The Maury Povich Show was marked by its iconic paternity test episodes. The shocking reveals made for great daytime TV, creating major moments that would eventually become viral clips shared to YouTube. While the public seems to eat those segments of the show up, it's hard not to wonder how Povich feels about them. Well, the host recently revealed he's proud of those segments, and he has a firm reason for that.

Maury Povich is only on the 2026 TV schedule by way of syndication, as new episodes of The Maury Povich Show stopped being produced when he retired in 2022. While his iconic phrase "You are not the father" may haunt some who have been in that circumstance, the former TV host told Page Six he took pride in those segments for the potential good they did in uniting families:

I think we basically helped a lot of kids end up with two-parent homes instead of one. The statistics are that if a child has two parents in their life, they [have] got a better chance at success … So that’s what I hung my hat on. That’s what I was trying to do.

It's true that for the series' guests, there could be some shock over being humiliated on national TV for the entertainment of those at home. All of that aside, though, Maury Povich feels there was some good that came from these situations. He does make a fair point, as at least some of these fathers were subsequently put in a position to possibly relationship with their child, or maybe even find a way to move forward in spite of any drama.

Article continues below

More On Maury Maury Povich Just Slammed Kelly And Michael For Backstage Drama

Maury Povich went on to say that he appreciated the second half of his professional career hosting The Maury Povich Show, as he spent the first 25 years of his career as a journalist. One gig paid a lot better than the other (so I also wouldn't be surprised if that helped him get over any possible negative feelings about the paternity tests). But, looking beyond the money, Povich notes that he often looks at the silver lining of situations, which is to say maybe he never thought about the downside of what he was doing.

I would also say that Maury Povich remains a beloved figure amongst those who are nostalgic for old-school daytime talk shows. After all, he delivered some of the best entertainment one could get during the day, outside of anything provided by the late great Jerry Springer.

Maury Povich is now out of retirement on a one-off special with the AI Company, Air. In this special, Povich hosts a conversation between two friends, who are in what's described as a "messy love triangle" with an AI-generated girlfriend.

It's a wild world we live in here in 2026, though I guess if there's an upside to this drama, it shouldn't be too hard to determine if AI is the father of a child. Who knows, maybe five years from now Maury Povich or some other new talk-show face will have a career mediating relationships between humans and AI?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those who miss The Maury Povich Show can actually watch classic episodes for free on both Tubi and Pluto TV. Those free streaming services are always good for some nostalgic fun at zero cost, so don't sleep on having them downloaded!