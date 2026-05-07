How Kendall Jenner's Epic Met Gala Moment Was Actually Created
A true melding of fashion and art.
The Met Gala is a night to celebrate the best in celebrity fashion, and particularly for the Kardashian-Jenner family, it’s been a time to go all out with jaw-dropping outfit choices. This year was no different, with the theme “Costume Art” and a dress code of “Fashion Is Art” eliciting several naked looks from the wealthy partygoers, including a big “free the nipple” moment for Kendall Jenner and her sister Kylie. But how did that epic, statuesque look come together?
Now that it’s been a few days since the Met Gala, and we’ve had a chance to put our tongues back in our mouths, Zac Posen — the creative mind behind Kendall Jenner’s naked dress — broke down her iconic look, which, he told ET, started with nothing more than a T-shirt from The Gap. Check out Posen’s explanation below:
A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)
A photo posted by on
What’s a better representation of “Fashion Is Art” than starting with a Gap cotton tee and transforming it into a replica of a famous Greek statue? If you weren’t able to watch the video or hear Zac Posen’s explanation, he said:
The result was stunning. Kendall Jenner looked positively ethereal, and my only question is how Kim Kardashian feels about the use of Gap tees as inspiration and not SKIMS cotton shirts (which have proven to be multifunctional as wrapping paper), especially with Kendall’s faux nipple corset resembling the SKIMS nipple bra.
Zac Posen showed off the 3D-printed leather form of Kendall Jenner’s body that was created to give the corset its bespoke fit. While Kylie Jenner’s own fake nipple-baring dress reportedly took an astounding 11,000 hours of embroidery work, Posen couldn’t say how long Kendall’s took, but it was created with “a lot of love, a lot of care.”
It sounds like everyone was pleased with the final look, as the designer concluded:
I guess that’s one benefit of finding your inspiration in a T-shirt! I can’t imagine that Kim Kardashian had an equally comfortable evening in her bronze fiberglass breastplate, but at least there didn’t seem to be any rapid weight loss involved this year, if her Met Gala ice cream prep is any indication.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows like The Kardashians. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.
The Kardashians isn’t nearly racy enough to be considered some of Hulu’s most sexually explicit content, but these Kardashian-Jenners weren’t afraid to flash a little faux nipple at the Met Gala, and I love hearing the inspiration behind their amazing looks.
Stay tuned to our 2026 TV schedule to see when the next season of their reality show will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.