How Kendall Jenner's Epic Met Gala Moment Was Actually Created

The Met Gala is a night to celebrate the best in celebrity fashion, and particularly for the Kardashian-Jenner family, it’s been a time to go all out with jaw-dropping outfit choices. This year was no different, with the theme “Costume Art” and a dress code of “Fashion Is Art” eliciting several naked looks from the wealthy partygoers, including a big “free the nipple” moment for Kendall Jenner and her sister Kylie. But how did that epic, statuesque look come together?

Now that it’s been a few days since the Met Gala, and we’ve had a chance to put our tongues back in our mouths, Zac Posen — the creative mind behind Kendall Jenner’s naked dress — broke down her iconic look, which, he told ET, started with nothing more than a T-shirt from The Gap. Check out Posen’s explanation below:

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What’s a better representation of “Fashion Is Art” than starting with a Gap cotton tee and transforming it into a replica of a famous Greek statue? If you weren’t able to watch the video or hear Zac Posen’s explanation, he said:

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We wanted to start with a look that represented the power of women, and I started with a Gap white T-shirt. Literally took a T-shirt off of my back and started pulling it and tweaking, kind of trying to mimic classicism of the lines in sculpture. That helped us land at one of the most famous pieces in art history — The Winged Victory of Samothrace. We started to play with this idea of a photographic print of the actual sculpture’s wing. I love the transparency of that. So it’s just a reference to it, not a replica.

The result was stunning. Kendall Jenner looked positively ethereal, and my only question is how Kim Kardashian feels about the use of Gap tees as inspiration and not SKIMS cotton shirts (which have proven to be multifunctional as wrapping paper), especially with Kendall’s faux nipple corset resembling the SKIMS nipple bra.

Zac Posen showed off the 3D-printed leather form of Kendall Jenner’s body that was created to give the corset its bespoke fit. While Kylie Jenner’s own fake nipple-baring dress reportedly took an astounding 11,000 hours of embroidery work, Posen couldn’t say how long Kendall’s took, but it was created with “a lot of love, a lot of care.”

It sounds like everyone was pleased with the final look, as the designer concluded:

You know what? She put it on and she said it was one of the most comfortable pieces she’s ever worn.

I guess that’s one benefit of finding your inspiration in a T-shirt! I can’t imagine that Kim Kardashian had an equally comfortable evening in her bronze fiberglass breastplate, but at least there didn’t seem to be any rapid weight loss involved this year, if her Met Gala ice cream prep is any indication.

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The Kardashians isn’t nearly racy enough to be considered some of Hulu’s most sexually explicit content, but these Kardashian-Jenners weren’t afraid to flash a little faux nipple at the Met Gala, and I love hearing the inspiration behind their amazing looks.

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