I Wouldn't Have Guessed Sally Field Is A Gamer Because Of Robin Williams, But Her Sweet Story Totally Hy-Rules

Sally Field has a lot of great movies, but there’s something really special about Mrs. Doubtfire. Sure, it’s over thirty years old and there’s some issues with it if you look closely, but it’s one of those films I know I’ll continue to rewatch and laugh and cry over for years to come. Field was just asked about her memories on the set of the 1993 movie with Williams, and she shared how the late actor got her into gaming. Wild, right?

Look I know video games are for everyone, but I don’t know many 79-year-olds who actively play them. But, Sally Field shared she is while talking about Robin Williams with this story:

He was wonderful. He also would come to my little rented place and we'd play the early games of Zelda together. Zelda, the computer game that I still play now with my grandsons. Even when my grandsons aren't there, I pretend they're there. I play them.

She’s of course talking about The Legend Of Zelda, which was in its 2D computer game era from 1986 to 1997 before it transitioned to 3D for the Nintendo 64 the following year. How sweet is it that Robin Williams and Sally Field were playing Zelda together during their downtime on the family comedy? What’s even more adorable is that Sally Field has caught the bug since then and continues to play the newest version on a Nintendo Switch both with her grandkids and seemingly on her own.

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Another lovely detail about all of this is that Robin Williams actually named his daughter Zelda when she was born in 1989, and he was an early adopter of the video game. Later on, Robin and his daughter even starred in a commercial back in 2011 to promote the latest The Legend of Zelda game at the time, Ocarina of Time 3D – which you can watch still on YouTube.

Sally Field’s latest comments come from an interview with Jake Hamilton, which was shared with the co-star of her new movie, Lewis Pullman. Check her out hilarious response when she learns the Remarkably Bright Creatures castmate doesn’t play Zelda like she does:

Williams also came up when Field was on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week. She admitted the late actor was always trying to make her laugh and it “was so unfunny.” Field has previously shared a story about how her father died while they were filming the movie and Williams noticed she wasn’t doing well and made sure she could leave for the day. She called him a “very sensitive and intuitive” person.

Field stars as a cleaning lady at an aquarium in the Pacific Northwest in Remarkably Bright Creatures who’s friends with a Giant Pacific octopus. It’s the latest of book-to-screen adaptations, since it comes from Shelby Van Pelt’s bestselling novel of the same title. You can watch both Remarkably Bright Creatures and Mrs. Doubtfire with a Netflix subscription.