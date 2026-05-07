Survivor Fans Have Been Dunking On The Billie Eilish Idol, But She's Been Getting Very Different Feedback

Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and it is responsible for changing the TV world forever. The hit competition series (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) is in the midst of Season 50, titled In The Hands of the Fans. Singer Billie Eilish got an Immunity Idol named after her, and while some fans have been hating on the twist, she's been hearing very different feedback.

The cast of Survivor 50 has been grappling with a new Immunity Idol format throughout this season: the Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol. Unfortunately, the twist didn't really pan out, leading some fans to hate on the "Birds of a Feather" singer's involvement in the show. But during an interview from ET's TikTok, Eilish revealed what she's been hearing from people. In her words:

Well, first of all, it’s so amazing because I’m such a big Survivor fan. And the other thing that’s been like pretty surprising and also incredible is the amount of people who’ve never complimented me on one thing in my life are like ‘F--king love you on Survivor, Bill. Love you on Survivor.’

There you have it. While some of the hardcore Survivor fans might not love the Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol, there are plenty of folks who are coming up to the Grammy-winning pop star and saying the opposite. It's proof that you can't please everyone, and also how much of a Survivor fan the "What Was I Made For?" singer truly is. It's just too bad she couldn't show up at Fiji like MrBeast and Zac Brown.

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The reception around Billie Eilish's involvement in Survivor 50 seems to be largely negative because of how things shook out on the island. The Boomerang Idol's rules were a new twist; when they found a Hidden Immunity Idol, they had to send it to another player. And if that individual ended up being voted out, it would then boomerang back to the person who originally found it.

Fan favorite contestant Genevieve Mushaluk found not one but two of the Billie Eilish Boomerang idols, which she sent to Ozzy and Rizo. But then, when Genevieve was voted out on Day 13, there was no chance of us seeing the twist reach its full potential. If the idols actually did boomerang back to someone, then viewers might feel differently.

Survivor 50 airs new episodes on Wednesdays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The two most recent episodes have seen Billie Eilish make a cameo during the commercials, so we'll have to see if this continues moving forward.