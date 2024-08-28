Could Manifest Still Get A Spinoff After Melissa Roxburgh Landed A New Show? The Creator Has An 828 Day Update

Few TV fandoms can claim as wild a ride over the years as those who watched Manifest from the beginning on NBC. The sci-fi supernatural drama got off to a strong start on the network, but was cancelled after a massive cliffhanger and tragedy in the Season 3 finale. After a fan campaign and a LOT of viewers tuning in streaming via Netflix subscriptions, Manifest was renewed for a fourth and final season with Melissa Roxburgh and Co. returning. Is that truly the end of the story, though? Creator Jeff Rake had a update for fans on 828 Day about a possible spinoff!

828 Day is a nod to the whole premise of Manifest kicking off with the mysterious disappearance and reappearance of Flight 828, and is celebrated on August 28 each year. There's been less to celebrate since the final season ended on Netflix in June 2023, and Melissa Roxburgh landed a new show that definitely isn't a new take on the Manifest world. Still, Jeff Rake shared this message on X (previously known as Twitter):

MANIFEST UPDATEHey Manifesters! I know. It’s been a long time. No green light yet, but fyi my partners and I are working nonstop to bring you the spinoff you deserve. Keep the faith. Wishing you a happy and healthy 828!!!Jeff#Manifest#ManifestSpinoff#828August 28, 2024

Is this confirmation that a Manifest spinoff is going to happen? Definitely not, but even the most pessimistic of fans can hopefully take heart that Jeff Rake is still working to continue the story. As he noted, it's been some time since he had an update about the potential project. Still, the creator has remained active with fans, participating in online watch parties and consistently including "#ManifestSpinOff" in rewatch posts. He also promoted when the complete series was available for purchase starting on June 4.

Considering that the fourth season released on Netflix and the streamer isn't exactly known for its DVD releases, that was definitely worth promoting! Clearly, Manifest is still important to Rake. That said, he didn't drop any details about what a potential spinoff could be about, and there's no shortage of options after how the fourth season ended.

A spinoff heavily featuring Melissa Roxburgh's Michaela may be out of the question, however, as the actress landed a new series of her own shortly after her Tracker debut as Justin Hartley's on-screen sister. The actress opened up about how Tracker's Dory compares to "hot mess" Michaela, and then news broke that she was set to star in an upcoming NBC procedural called The Hunting Party. The project received a series order and is intended for midseason 2025.

Of course, the Manifest leading lady presumably being pretty busy for the foreseeable future doesn't mean that a spinoff can't happen, as there's no guarantee that Michaela would even be part of another project set in that world. Until Jeff Rake announces details about any spinoff ideas, we can really only speculate and/or hope about what happens after the series finale's death date twist.

It's not clear if viewership numbers will increase the odds of a spinoff happening, but you can always revisit all four seasons of Manifest streaming on Netflix. For some upcoming viewing options – including Tracker, after the spring finale dropped a bombshell about Melissa Roxburgh's character – be sure to take a look at our 2024 TV schedule now.