The Release Windows For Yellowstone's Spinoffs About Kayce, Rip And Beth Have Been Revealed, And Now I Have Two Important Questions

Yellowstone may be over, but the Dutton family tree lives on thanks to Kayce, Beth and Rip. Between the end of the 2025 TV schedule and the start of 2026’s programming, we’ll see these characters played by Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser return to our screens in two different upcoming Yellowstone shows . And knowing that they’ll air pretty close together leaves me with two important questions.

We knew that both Dutton Ranch, which is the Rip and Beth spinoff , and Y: Marshals, Kayce’s show , were in the works for a while now. However, now we have confirmed release windows.

During Paramount Global’s Q1 2025 earnings call (via ScreenRant ), it was revealed that Rip and Beth’s spinoff would premiere on the Paramount Network (and stream the next day for those with a Paramount+ subscription ) in November of this year. Meanwhile, CBS’s 2025-2026 lineup featured Kayce’s series, and specified that it will premiere mid-season as part of the Spring ‘26 programming.

That means, as Dutton Ranch is ending, we’ll be gearing up for the premiere of Y: Marshals, which gives me questions about when these projects will take place and how much crossover there could be.

Will These Shows Take Place At The Same Time?

Odds are, Dutton Ranch will air its finale in December or maybe January, and if I had to guess Y: Marshals will premiere sometime in February (or maybe late January or early March). That means there will be very little time between the two shows in terms of when they air.

That makes me wonder how both projects will fit into the Yellowstone timeline. Will they take place simultaneously? Will Marshals happen right after Dutton Ranch? Could they take place years apart? The options are endless, and I really can’t predict what they might do, which ups my curiosity a lot.

However, it does not change my mind about the fact that Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly should crossover between the two dramas.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

To keep up with everything Yellowstone, including the upcoming shows, make sure you have Paramount+. Plans start at $7.99, and you can upgrade to Premium for Showtime and no ads by paying $12.99 per month.

How Much Crossover, If Any, Will There Be Between These Shows About The Modern Day Duttons?

When Yellowstone ended , Kayce and Beth went their separate ways. Kayce stayed at East Camp, very close to where the Dutton Ranch once stood. Beth and Rip moved to Dillon, Montana, to live on a new ranch. According to Google Maps, Paradise Valley, where Kayce’s home is, and Dillon are a little over two hours apart if you're driving, so I think it’s logical to believe the family would still see each other.

Plus, Kayce and Beth left things on good terms after they both worked to facilitate the deal to give the ranch to the Broken Rock people. To me, it wouldn’t make much sense if they never saw each other.

So, whether these two shows take place around the same time or years apart, I want to see Kayce on Dutton Ranch, and I’d love to see Beth and Rip on Y: Marshals.

While these Westerns will air on two different networks, they are all under the Paramount umbrella and will be streamable on Paramount+. So, let’s cross these series over, keep the Dutton family together, and make it so all this happens around the same time, so we can see exactly how the Yellowstone story continues.