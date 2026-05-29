Could Survivor Vs. Big Brother Really Happen? New Rumors Have Me Convinced
I'm very interested in this, if so.
It seems like CBS may finally pull the trigger on a special that pits Survivor and Big Brother stars against each other, according to a new rumor. While we don't know if this will be a one-off planned for the 2026 TV schedule or something saved for those with a Paramount+ subscription, word is circulating fast that a lot of familiar faces are gathering for a new game show.
Prominent insider accounts like @TheBigBroTea reported that BB Season 24 winner Taylor Hale and Season 27's Keanu Soto were in Portugal at the same time. While there were brief rumors that the duo was dating, insider @realitytv_fan claimed on their Instagram story that CBS is filming something there with alumni of Big Brother and Survivor:
There are a bunch of names floating around about which former Survivor or Big Brother players are participating, and little to confirm it. On the Survivor side, I've seen claims from @SpinnerTea that Cirie Fields is participating, as well as Survivor 49 and 50 breakout Rizo Velovic. CBS has not confirmed any of this, but given it seems like something is in the process of filming, that's not particularly odd.
It's also not surprising that it seems like CBS could be pulling the trigger on a Survivor vs. Big Brother game show, as fans of both have pushed for something like this for decades.
In general, I feel like CBS could be taking a page out of The Traitors' playbook and finding more ways to bring stars of its various reality shows together beyond competitions like The Challenge. The Amazing Race recently did a full season with former Big Brother cast members, and BB featured Cirie, a Survivor legend, in Season 25. However, I'm dying for a program that truly brings the two shows together.
So far, this rumored show doesn't sound like the Big Brother/Survivor hybrid series that I had in mind, but I'll take it. Ultimately, I'm just happy we're getting more chances to see these reality stars on television, as there are only so many seasons of The Traitors, Love Island, and The Challenge to go around. I'm excited to see what becomes of this project, assuming the rumors are true and CBS is cooking up a new reality show for its viewers to enjoy.
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.
Right now, the only thing we know for sure is that Big Brother Season 28 is headed to CBS on Thursday, July 9th. Tune in for the 90-minute premiere, and be sure to check out the episode schedule so you don't miss a single moment.
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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