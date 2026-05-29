Could Survivor Vs. Big Brother Really Happen? New Rumors Have Me Convinced

It seems like CBS may finally pull the trigger on a special that pits Survivor and Big Brother stars against each other, according to a new rumor. While we don't know if this will be a one-off planned for the 2026 TV schedule or something saved for those with a Paramount+ subscription, word is circulating fast that a lot of familiar faces are gathering for a new game show.

Prominent insider accounts like @TheBigBroTea reported that BB Season 24 winner Taylor Hale and Season 27's Keanu Soto were in Portugal at the same time. While there were brief rumors that the duo was dating, insider @realitytv_fan claimed on their Instagram story that CBS is filming something there with alumni of Big Brother and Survivor:

The rumor going around on social media right now about CBS alumni filming something in Portugal is for a new trivia game show for CBS called Stacks For Cash or something like that. It's just one episode, the show sounds similar to Raid the Cage or Candy Crush but like weirdly more complicated. CBS wanted an episode of Survivor vs Big Brother so they got 3 Survivor and 3 Big Brother alumni for it (there are more than 3 names of each floating around, one of each are an alternate on location.)

There are a bunch of names floating around about which former Survivor or Big Brother players are participating, and little to confirm it. On the Survivor side, I've seen claims from @SpinnerTea that Cirie Fields is participating, as well as Survivor 49 and 50 breakout Rizo Velovic. CBS has not confirmed any of this, but given it seems like something is in the process of filming, that's not particularly odd.

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It's also not surprising that it seems like CBS could be pulling the trigger on a Survivor vs. Big Brother game show, as fans of both have pushed for something like this for decades.

In general, I feel like CBS could be taking a page out of The Traitors' playbook and finding more ways to bring stars of its various reality shows together beyond competitions like The Challenge. The Amazing Race recently did a full season with former Big Brother cast members, and BB featured Cirie, a Survivor legend, in Season 25. However, I'm dying for a program that truly brings the two shows together.

So far, this rumored show doesn't sound like the Big Brother/Survivor hybrid series that I had in mind, but I'll take it. Ultimately, I'm just happy we're getting more chances to see these reality stars on television, as there are only so many seasons of The Traitors, Love Island, and The Challenge to go around. I'm excited to see what becomes of this project, assuming the rumors are true and CBS is cooking up a new reality show for its viewers to enjoy.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Right now, the only thing we know for sure is that Big Brother Season 28 is headed to CBS on Thursday, July 9th. Tune in for the 90-minute premiere, and be sure to check out the episode schedule so you don't miss a single moment.