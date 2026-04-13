Big Brother 27's Morgan Just Wished Vince Happy Birthday, So Fire Up The Showmance Speculation Again

We're still waiting for updates on when Big Brother will return to the 2026 TV schedule, but I wouldn't say the wait has been agonizing. The Season 27 cast has kept us fed with all sorts of drama, the latest of which has the fandom buzzing once again. Morgan Pope just wished Vince Panaro a happy birthday, and now we all need to know what's going on.

I doubt I need to remind anyone about the iconic duo fans codenamed the "cheatmance," and how they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory after falling short in the Final 3 to winner Ashley Hollis. Now, a couple of months short of the anniversary of them entering the BB house for the first time, is it possible they're dating?

Morgan Pope Wished Vince Panaro Happy Birthday Over On X

It's been a minute since I've seen the Big Brother timeline up in arms about Morgan and Vince, but they certainly were when they saw her public birthday message over on X. Check out her post, which referenced some of their Big Brother moments, below:

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HAPPY BIRTHDAY VINTS! aka Vince aka Eggbert Sheldon 🥚 I hope that you feel fully nourished! Pls avoid breakdancing as we know your groin can’t handle that 🤭Thanks for being the best duo in a game we both love so much! I’m grateful to have shared the experience with you,… pic.twitter.com/Ntcm4VumyvApril 12, 2026

Using pet names is one thing, but directly referencing his groin?! I feel like there was some clear flirtation happening in this post, which Vince has yet to reply to. In fairness, he hasn't been on X since creating his account months ago, but she also posted this on Instagram. He's not incredibly active on there either, but one has to imagine one of his Big Brother co-stars will let him know about it at some point.

What Is Vince And Morgan's Relationship As Of 2026?

Vince Panaro has mostly laid low after Big Brother and has not given the fandom too much insight into his life post-competition. He did post a video confirming that he and his long-term girlfriend, Kelsey, broke up after the season, and appeared on an episode of Julie Chen Moonves' podcast a month ago. That's about it, though.

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What's wild is we haven't seen one post confirming a post-show hangout with Morgan or Vince. These two were thick as thieves in the Big Brother house, yet have seemingly not spoken since the game ended. It's not for lack of trying, either, as Morgan has tried reaching out online with playful posts in the past.

I'm not sure Big Brother has ever seen a potential showmance turn into an alleged ghosting, though I've had my suspicions that they hang out and just don't post about it on social media. In fairness, considering how rabid fans get about showmances and anything that happens in their relationship after the show, I wouldn't blame them for wanting to keep it private. We already got an idea of what this relationship would look like on BB, and if people forget, they can always fire up their Paramount+ subscription.

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Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Watch Big Brother Season 27 and all previous seasons over on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Big Brother will return to CBS this summer with Season 28, and I can't wait for the first clue about this season to appear. Until then, there is still plenty of great television to enjoy in the spring season, so enjoy it before locking in during summer on BB.