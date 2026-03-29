Survivor Legend Rob Cesternino Has Thoughts On Rizo And How Far He Can Go
Rizgod surprised the Survivor icon.
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Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Survivor 50.
Survivor first debuted back in 2000, and it remains one of the best reality shows on the air. We're five episodes into Season 50, which is airing on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). The most recent episode "Open Wounds" saw the conclusion of the conflict between Rizo and Charlie, with the latter going home. And two-time player and founder of the Rob Has A Podcast network Rob Cesternino recently spoke to CinemaBlend about the way the Season 49 player has been able to get through the first stage of the game more or less without being targeted.
The cast of Survivor 50 is stacked, and included two players from Season 49 who returned to Fiji just days after finishing their first game. While Savannah went home shortly after coming out as a winner, Rizo looks like he's in good shape... especially thanks to his alliance with Cirie Fields. During my weekly conversations with Cesternino about the current season, he mused about the way Rizo has been able to keep himself in a good position in the game. In his words:Article continues below
Honestly, same. Since the rest of the cast wasn't able to watch Survivor 49 ahead of filming 50, the assumption is that both Savannah and Rizo would be early targets. After all, the devil you know is better than the devil you don't. And while that ended up being true for Season 49's winner, Rizo has found a way to charm his fellow tribe mates, and also form some legit relationships that could get him deep into the game.
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While Savanah seemingly struggled to connect with the rest of the cast, that isn't the case with Rizo. While he originally annoyed Colby in the premiere episode, he eventually won the heartthrob over. And in Episode 5 his alliance with Cirie seemed to be cemented as she told him about her extra vote. Later in our conversation, Rob Cesternino shared more about Rizo's potential for the rest of Season 50, telling me:
Points were made. While Rizo did get some votes in Episode 5, titled "Open Wounds", he was on the right side of the votes. He's got allies on his side, an immunity idol in his pocket, and the freedom of Savannah already being voted out. So he could be going deep in the game in back to back seasons. You can see my chat with Rob below:
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Of course, everyone's standing in the game might change in Episode 6, which looks like it's going to be explosive. The sneak peek made it seem like a merge might be happening, despite there still being a whopping 17 players still in the game. Then there's the mysterious twist that Jeff teased, so it seems like just about anything could happen. We'll just have to see if Rizo manages to survive and get further into the game.
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Survivor 50 airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Be sure to check back with CinemaBlend for our weekly discussions with Rob Cesternino about the thrilling returning player season.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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