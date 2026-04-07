Chopped Has A New Spinoff Survivor Fans Will Absolutely Love

I'd argue that Chopped is one of the best food competition shows on TV, and for good reason. Now, though, the Food Network staple is taking things to the next level with a wild spinoff series. Contestants will be stepping out of the kitchen and onto an island for a competition that should be exciting. So those who faithfully watch Survivor may want to get in on this one.

Survivor contestants may not be willing to trade rice for immunity, but they may feel more tempted to try out some of the dishes being served up on Chopped Castaways. Variety reports the new spinoff, which joins the 2026 TV schedule on May 12th, will put 12 chefs on a remote island. There, the culinary experts will build their own basic kitchens, earn ingredients by competing in physical challenges and be required to cook delicious meals over an open flame. In the end, the winner will receive a grand prize of $100,000.

Castaways' inaugural season will kick off with teams before it transitions into individual competition later on. The series' physical challenges will revolve around ingredients, such as spearfishing to retrieve fish to cook. The Survivor influence is clear, and just short of a reveal of Tribal Councils or hidden immunity idols.

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One can't help but wonder with Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery's impending merger if this series doesn't get a more Survivor-specific name, should it continue for another season. I'd like to think Survivor fans may sooner prefer to see a collaboration where Survivor contestants get whatever these chefs whip up as a reward, compared to more segments with Mr. Beast.

Jokes aside, I do wonder just how similar Chopped Castaways ends up being to Survivor, especially with the physical-based tasks added. While the challenge does not necessarily guarantee opposing players won't have immunity from elimination, obviously, doing better in the first competition can only help when it comes to the food preparation.

As a Chopped fan, I do wonder just how much this will feel like the parent series due to the lack of access to a traditional kitchen and baskets. Additionally, I do have to wonder how the whole time-based element of cooking will come into play, since cooking over an open flame is not as controlled of a process as using a standard oven or stovetop.

Still, I am excited to see what contestants were picked for the series, and if they are different from what we'd usually see on Chopped. Too often, I watch survivalist videos on YouTube where the quality of the food is secondary to the sustenance it provides. It'll be interesting to see this show, where chefs will look to make an elevated version of wild-caught meals so they're eating good while on the island. Ugh, can it be May already? I'm ready to watch this with my HBO Max subscription.

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Check out Chopped and other great Food Network shows over on HBO Max. I love to use the platform for inspiration when I'm looking for something new to cook at home, and I'm never disappointed.

Tune in for Chopped Castaways when it premieres on Food Network on May 12th at 9:00 p.m. ET. I've already marked my calendar for the show's debut and can't wait to see if this is going to work its way into my regular food competition viewing schedule.