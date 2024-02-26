Critics Have Seen FX’s Shōgun, And They’re All Saying The Same Thing About The ‘Epic’ Historical Drama
The highly anticipated saga is here.
FX is set to transport viewers to feudal Japan in the highly anticipated limited series Shōgun. The 10-episode season is a book-to-screen adaptation of James Clavell’s best-selling 1975 historical fiction novel of the same name that was previously made into a miniseries in 1980. Before the premiere on February 27, critics had the opportunity to screen the series, and their reviews are calling Shōgun the most epic project to hit our screens since Game of Thrones.
Shōgun follows three primary stories — the English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) who is shipwrecked in Japan, the powerful daimyo Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) who is battling political enemies, and translator Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian woman seeking to avenge her father’s death. Let’s get to the reviews, with GamesRadar’s Amy West rating it 3.5 out of 5 stars. West says:
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast calls Shōgun the “most epic series since Game of Thrones,” lauding how every detail and plot point is given the attention it deserves. The series is unhurried but purposeful, Schager says, with its period and cultural details adding heft to the project. More from the review:
Alison Herman of Variety notes the way creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo have balanced the grandeur of the world with the characters’ intimate psychology, saying it’s that “secret sauce” that really earns Shōgun its Game of Thrones comparisons. In Herman’s words:
Matt Roush of TV Insider rates the series a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, saying viewers won’t want to leave this world after just 10 episodes of such rewarding storytelling. Roush pleads with FX to never stop aiming this high, writing:
Kaiya Shunyata of RogerEbert.com gives it 3.5 out of 4 stars and is the rare critic rejecting comparisons to HBO’s fantasy saga. To compare Shōgun to Game of Thrones is to do a disservice to the FX title, they say, which is good enough to stand in its own right. In fact, Shunyata writes that the series feels less like an adaptation of the novel it’s based on than a reinvention that is both magnificent and wholly original. The critic continues:
This sounds like a can’t-miss option for anyone even remotely interested in this genre or epic storytelling. So far the series has drawn a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 26 critics, so we’ll have to see if it continues to see such high marks once the audience scores come in. The first two episodes of Shōgun will air at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, February 27, on FX and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. Be sure to see what other premieres are coming soon with our 2024 TV schedule.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
