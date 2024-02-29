Critics Have Seen HBO’s The Regime, And They Are Raving About Kate Winslet’s ‘Revelatory’ Performance In The Political Satire
Kate Winslet may be best known for Titanic, The Holiday or her Oscar-winning role in The Reader, but she’s also gotten plenty of recognition for her work with HBO in the past. Her roles on Mare of Easttown and Mildred Pierce earned her numerous accolades, including Outstanding Lead Actress Emmys for both, and now the actress is returning to the network for the limited series The Regime. Winslet will play the increasingly unstable chancellor Elena Vernham in the upcoming political satire, and critics are raving about her unhinged performance.
The Regime shows the volatile political environment of a fictional European autocracy over the period of a year, during which the chancellor forms a toxic bond with violent ex-soldier Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts). Daniel Fienberg of THR says overall the project lacks depth and may disappoint fans hoping for something more like Succession from creator Will Tracy (who was a writer on the Roy family saga). The critic is instead captivated by Kate Winslet, who Fienberg says makes any HBO project worth watching. His review states:
Judy Berman of Time Magazine says another Primetime Emmy may be in Kate Winslet’s future for her astute portrayal of the fragile chancellor. Overall The Regime is funny and brilliant — even if “thematically undercooked” — thanks to the performances of Winslet and her co-stars. The critic continues:
That isn’t the only comparison made between The Regime and Veep, with Coleman Spilde of the Daily Beast calls it a “nastier, wilder” version of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ award-winning HBO comedy — and that’s saying quite a bit. Spilde goes on to say The Regime is one of the “shrewdest and most unexpected affairs” to ever come from HBO, and audiences should flock to it. The critic continues:
Carly Lane of Collider rates it a 6 out of 10, agreeing with other critics that Kate Winslet is compelling — and “delicious” to watch when her and Matthias Schoenaerts’ characters become unhinged together — however, the series struggles to balance its comedic and dramatic elements in only six episodes. Lane writes:
Meghan O’Keefe of Decider calls The Regime a “deranged love story” that will leave audiences howling in laughter and twitching with discomfort, thanks in large part to its leading actors. O’Keefe says:
While it seems some critics think The Regime could have used a little more plot development — and possibly a higher episode order — Kate Winslet seemingly continues what has been an excellent career with HBO. Critics are saying the series is a must-watch to see the toxic relationship develop between Elena Vernham and Matthias Schoenaerts’ Herbert Zubak, so be sure to catch the premiere at 9 p.m. ET Sunday, March 3 on HBO. The series can also be streamed with a Max subscription, and be sure to check out our 2024 TV schedule to keep up with all of the upcoming premieres.
