David Tennant's Wife Had An A+ Reaction To The Doctor Who Star Being Called A 'Top Dilf'

Whenever a celebrity finds out they're a Zaddy or a DILF (Dad I’d Like to F***), it’s pretty entertaining. Most don’t exactly know what the terminologies mean but find it flattering once they learn. Sometimes, the Zaddy jokes never stop like for Christopher Meloni, Stanley Tucci and others. And it would seem that another beloved star has joined their ranks when it comes to being the object of the Internet's affection -- David Tennant. The Doctor Who star received the DILF brand and, now, his wife has shared an A+ reaction to it.

An account on X (formerly Twitter) -- appropriately called archive dilfs -- named the Top DILFS of the Year. Coming in strong at #3 was the Doctor Who actor, who has five kids with actress and producer Georgia Moffett. At 52 years old, Tennant is still attractive to many, many people. So it’s not surprising that he would be named in this particular lineup. Moffett took to the platform to share her response, humorously joking about how her famous hubby would take the news:

Once he’s Googled what ‘Dilf’ means, he’ll be thrilled. And unbearable.

It's one thing to know your husband is quite popular with fans, but it's something else when he's been named a Top DILF. You can't help but love the fact that Georgia Moffett has such a good sense of humor about this distinction. It’s also amusing to know that David Tennant apparently is unaware of what the acronym means and would need that explained to him. If the Internet doesn't beat her to the punch, I'm sure Moffet will be the one to provide the explanation. However, if her cheeky comment is to be believed, she may be slightly dreading how he'll react.

As for the top two DILFs of the year, Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal are just above the Jessica Jones alum in the standings. It’s pretty funny knowing that they are at the top, considering how friendly the two are. Both men have emerged as two of the most beloved actors when it comes to social media, so it tracks that they'd not only be on this list but have high positions.

David Tennant’s DILF ranking comes on the heels of the actor’s return to Doctor Who. He portrayed the Tenth Doctor on BBC’s Doctor Who, appearing from 2005 to 2010. He returned for the special “The Day of the Doctor” in 2013. In 2022, he came back as the Fourteenth Doctor for the special “The Power of the Doctor” for the BBC’s 100th anniversary. Now, he's part of the cast for Who’s 60th anniversary, which also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Catherine Tate, and new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, among others. The specials will mark Tennant’s first starring role as the Fourteenth Doctor.

In short, this is an exciting time for the actor, and his new title is surely just the icing on the cake. I'll be curious to see if he chimes in on it himself -- and if he does indeed drive his wife bonkers over it. Fans can catch the top DILF when “The Star Beast” premieres for Disney+ subscribers on November 25, followed by “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” on December 2 and December 9, respectively. And of course, keep up with other major premieres that are on the 2023 TV schedule.