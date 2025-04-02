‘Dada, Why Did They Keep Calling You Timmy?’ Drake Bell Reveals His Son’s Adorable Takes On His Nickelodeon Work
What happens when your kid finds out you've played Timmy Turner?
Comedies like Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show are 2000s kids shows that still hold up. But not all little kiddies from this generation can seem to appreciate those Nickelodeon classics, at least not yet. Drake Bell’s son certainly can’t right now, based on the sentiments that the actor shared about watching his past work with his kid. All in all, what Bell describes is a humorously sweet experience.
Back in 2021, Drake Bell revealed he'd welcomed a son with his now-ex-wife, Janet Von Schmeling. It seems the former child star has been carving out some time to show his little one a bit of his past work. When it comes to his three-year-old boy, the actor/musician told People that his son watched his performances as Timmy Turner in the live-action Fairly Oddparents movies, and that led to a bit of confusion on the child's part:
That’s too cute for words! I just love the fact that the musician's son thinks what he's doing on TV is real. Now, I wonder if that means Drake Bell’s son thinks his dad will put in a good word with Santa for some big presents coming this Christmas!
It was in the early 2010s that Bell starred in the live-action TV movies adapted from one of the best best Nicktoons in the ‘00s. He played an adult Timmy Turner in three films, including the one referenced above, A Fairly Odd Christmas (which is streamable with a Paramount+ subscription). In the holiday flick, Turner must save Christmas after he and his fairy godparents accidentally make kids lose faith in Santa. In the film, the characters not only travel to Santa's Workshop but also battle enraged gingerbread men. I'd say this is the perfect kind of watch for a young tike.
Considering that Bell's son is only three, I'd say preschool-friendly shows like Paw Patrol or Peppa Pig are probably in his wheelhouse. As for Drake & Josh, it sounds like the young man isn't all that enthused:
D&J is a classic and features one of the most iconic bromances on a TV show. While there’s plenty of slapstick humor and great dialogue, I can understand why it wouldn't be a three-year-old's cup of tea.
Drake Bell’s Nickelodeon credits aside, it seems that his kid is still too young to understand that he's a general celebrity. The Yours, Mine and Ours actor also explained what it’s like being out in public with his child:
I'm not surprised that the concept of fame doesn’t matter to a kid who’s so young. When I was his age, I honestly would have been more astounded to see someone dressed in the Barney the Dinosaur costume compared to any human celeb. But, with Drake Bell’s son being so little, I’d like to think that when he’s older he'll have a better understanding of it all and will get more of a kick out of those nostalgic Nickelodeon series.
