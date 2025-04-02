‘Dada, Why Did They Keep Calling You Timmy?’ Drake Bell Reveals His Son’s Adorable Takes On His Nickelodeon Work

News
By published

What happens when your kid finds out you've played Timmy Turner?

Drake Bell interview for Quiet on the Set
(Image credit: Max)

Comedies like Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show are 2000s kids shows that still hold up. But not all little kiddies from this generation can seem to appreciate those Nickelodeon classics, at least not yet. Drake Bell’s son certainly can’t right now, based on the sentiments that the actor shared about watching his past work with his kid. All in all, what Bell describes is a humorously sweet experience.

Back in 2021, Drake Bell revealed he'd welcomed a son with his now-ex-wife, Janet Von Schmeling. It seems the former child star has been carving out some time to show his little one a bit of his past work. When it comes to his three-year-old boy, the actor/musician told People that his son watched his performances as Timmy Turner in the live-action Fairly Oddparents movies, and that led to a bit of confusion on the child's part:

He's watching it and he's like, ‘Dada, you got to go to the North Pole? You got to meet Santa? And then he turned to me and he goes, ‘Dada, why did they keep calling you Timmy?’ He really thinks it's his dad going to the North Pole. It's so funny.

That’s too cute for words! I just love the fact that the musician's son thinks what he's doing on TV is real. Now, I wonder if that means Drake Bell’s son thinks his dad will put in a good word with Santa for some big presents coming this Christmas!

More on Drake Bell

Josh Peck and Drake Bell on Drake & Josh

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Drake Bell Reveals Whether He’d Be Up For A Drake And Josh Reboot In The Aftermath Of Quiet On Set

It was in the early 2010s that Bell starred in the live-action TV movies adapted from one of the best best Nicktoons in the ‘00s. He played an adult Timmy Turner in three films, including the one referenced above, A Fairly Odd Christmas (which is streamable with a Paramount+ subscription). In the holiday flick, Turner must save Christmas after he and his fairy godparents accidentally make kids lose faith in Santa. In the film, the characters not only travel to Santa's Workshop but also battle enraged gingerbread men. I'd say this is the perfect kind of watch for a young tike.

Considering that Bell's son is only three, I'd say preschool-friendly shows like Paw Patrol or Peppa Pig are probably in his wheelhouse. As for Drake & Josh, it sounds like the young man isn't all that enthused:

He's like, ‘It's too much talk, I don't get what's going on.’ He doesn't pay attention.

D&J is a classic and features one of the most iconic bromances on a TV show. While there’s plenty of slapstick humor and great dialogue, I can understand why it wouldn't be a three-year-old's cup of tea.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Drake & Josh, The Fairly Oddparents and more Nickelodeon classics can be fond on P+! Get the Essential plan or go ad-free to receive double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Or, you can get 12 months for the price of 10 with the annual plan.

View Deal

Drake Bell’s Nickelodeon credits aside, it seems that his kid is still too young to understand that he's a general celebrity. The Yours, Mine and Ours actor also explained what it’s like being out in public with his child:

When we're at Disneyland or places and people are taking pictures or people are coming up, it doesn't really kick in. He's too little.

I'm not surprised that the concept of fame doesn’t matter to a kid who’s so young. When I was his age, I honestly would have been more astounded to see someone dressed in the Barney the Dinosaur costume compared to any human celeb. But, with Drake Bell’s son being so little, I’d like to think that when he’s older he'll have a better understanding of it all and will get more of a kick out of those nostalgic Nickelodeon series.

Carly Levy
Carly Levy
Entertainment Writer

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
From left to right: screenshots of Travis Kelce on The Tonight Show and Taylor Swift in the Lavender Haze music video.

After Travis Kelce Shouted Out A Pal On His Podcast, He Admits They Haven’t Talked Since Hanging Out With Taylor Swift Took Over
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on GMA3.

GMA Reportedly Losing Anchors And Revamping Again After Failing To Course-Correct From T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Firing
Jafaar Jackson singing in Michael, pictured next to a concerned looking Cynthia Erivo in Wicked.

As The Michael Jackson Biopic Faces Rumored Delays, It May Take A Page From Wicked's Playbook As A Fix
See more latest
Most Popular
Jafaar Jackson singing in Michael, pictured next to a concerned looking Cynthia Erivo in Wicked.
As The Michael Jackson Biopic Faces Rumored Delays, It May Take A Page From Wicked's Playbook As A Fix
Toothless and Hiccup in How To Train Your Dragon 2025
How To Train Your Dragon Has Screened, And The First Reactions Are Over The Moon: 'Everything A Live Action Remake Should Be'
From left to right: screenshots of Travis Kelce on The Tonight Show and Taylor Swift in the Lavender Haze music video.
After Travis Kelce Shouted Out A Pal On His Podcast, He Admits They Haven’t Talked Since Hanging Out With Taylor Swift Took Over
A bearded Antony Starr stands dressed in black with a look of stoicism in G20.
The Boys’ Antony Starr Recalls Failed 007 Audition, And His Description Is A+
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for CBS Sunday Morning interview in 2023 for Air
Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Are Still Doing Stunts In Their 50s, And I Appreciate Just How Honest The Accountant 2 Star Is About It
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on GMA3.
GMA Reportedly Losing Anchors And Revamping Again After Failing To Course-Correct From T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Firing
Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians 3
Will Poulter Absolutely Punched Dave Bautista In The Face On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, And The Gold Paint Moment Makes The Story Even More Memorable
From left to right: Justin Hartley in Tracker, Carrie Preston in Elsbeth, Max Thieriot in Fire Country and Kathy Bates in Matlock.
I Didn't Expect Fire Country's Max Thieriot To Discuss Which CBS Character Would Win In A Fight, But I 100% Agree With His Point About Elsbeth
Brad Pitt looks to the side amused while in the drivers seat in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
David Fincher Reuniting With Brad Pitt For A Quentin Tarantino Sequel Sounds Like A Heavenly Dream, But I Have 2 Big Questions If It Happens
rosamund pike in die another day
'I Discovered Things Like Nipple Covers.' Filming James Bond Sex Scenes With Pierce Brosnan Is Not For The Faint Of Heart Admits Rosamund Pike