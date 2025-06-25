90 Day Fiancé's Stevi Explained Why Her Children Aren't On The Show, And I Love Hearing What They Said About Mahdi

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 is in the tell-all portion, and as usual, not everything about this season is coming from the TLC special. As we learned about Shekinah and Sarper Güven's shocking update on TV, Stevi Nichole opened up outside the show about something most fans may not know about. Specifically, she's talking about her kids, their opinion of Mahdi, and why we didn't see them when she appeared on the show.

Viewers met Stevi's father and brother on 90 Day Fiancé as they weighed in on whether it was best for her to marry an Iranian man she'd only met in person for the first time. We didn't see her son and daughter, however, but that was a very intentional decision. In an Instagram video, the cast member laid out why her son and daughter aren't in Season 11, and cleared up some misconceptions about them:

People say that they googled it and found out that my kids are like five and six. They're not you guys, they're grown. I had my children very young. So they're much older than five and six...I made the decision that was right for us. The world is not always kind, and I want to protect the things that are the most precious things to me.

That's totally understandable, and Stevi wouldn't be the first 90 Day Fiancé cast member to make that decision. Jasmine Pineda originally held off on showing her children on TLC in her first appearance, though in later spinoffs, we did see them and got to witness her showing off her maternal side.

Stevi admitted that she wasn't sure if her kids would ever be on the show one day, but added that they're old enough to make that decision to appear should they choose to do so. She also added that they are fans of Madhi, and explained why in her video:

Yes, they like Mahdi. Mahdi's a kind person and they always want what's best for me. So, if I'm happy, they're happy. And they knew at this time I was really happy so they were supportive of that.

Stevi also mentioned that neither child has watched 90 Day Fiancé, so they likely didn't see the burlesque show or any of the other incidents in this season in which the couple clashed. So much of their drama this season has revolved around Mahdi's suspicion that Stevi is bisexual, and her refusal to definitively answer yes or no to him when asked.

It's worth noting that Stevi isn't the only 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 cast member who left her children out of the season. No one tied up in the throuple drama has shown their children, despite discussing how they all want to live together as a family. After seeing Stevi have to address why she hasn't shown her children, I do wonder if anyone in that trio is getting the same line of questioning.

With only one more part of the 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 tell-all special to go, this has been a relatively short season for the flagship series. While I haven't wondered about her kids, I have wondered whether we'll see Stevi and Mahdi again in a future spinoff. I'm really invested in seeing the former Iranian adjust to life in the United States, and I think there's also something to be said to seeing his perspective to current world events.

Catch the grand finale of 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 on Sunday, June 29th at 8:00 p.m. ET. We'll see if there are any more shocking reveals before the couples all head home from New York, and prepare for the next season of drama with a new cast and spinoff coming on Sundays.