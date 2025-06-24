As Pedro Pascal Continues To Be Dubbed The ‘Internet’s Daddy,’ Last Of Us Co-Star Bella Ramsey Explains Why They Don’t Like The Title

Obviously, it’s quite common for actors, musicians, and other well-known people to generate a dedicated fanbase, but sometimes there’s such a groundswell of positivity regarding one of these people that it seems as though everyone is saying the same wonderful things about them. For at least a couple of years now, Pedro Pascal has been in that category. On top of being a beloved part of many major franchises , the man has become known as the “internet’s daddy.” Now, his The Last of Us co-star, Bella Ramsey, has opened up about not liking the moniker.

What Did Bella Ramsey Say About Not Liking Pedro Pascal Being Called ‘Daddy’?

The clear parenting/protective influence aside, I hope we all know by now that being called a “daddy” (or to some “zaddy”) is far more naughty in nature than anything the average person would associate with your typical father figure. Pedro Pascal, the man who brought Game of Thrones’ lust-filled spear-wielder (pun intended) Prince Oberyn Martell to life, is officially the internet’s daddy and has been for a while now, but Bella Ramsey, who portrays his surrogate daughter on The Last of Us has revealed why they don’t like that title for him at all.

When speaking with Vanity Fair about the actor (who stars in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps , and is currently filming Avengers: Doomsday ), Ramsey (they also had a memorable role on GOT and was able to bond with Pascal over it) said of the whole “daddy” situation:

I felt worried for him. I want to protect him from that whole joke of becoming the internet’s daddy. I was like, ‘I don’t want everyone to refer to you as that and see you as that. You’re so much more.’

Awwww. Honestly, I think this is the loveliest comment. What it says, to me, is that Ramsey and Pascal are close enough that the Ellie performer has an understanding of their co-star that goes way beyond looks, his perceived personality (at the very least, we know he’s a great SNL host ) or any other potentially naughty-thought inducing traits. While he’s been willing to play along with the “internet daddy” title, the Materialists star has spent decades working hard to get to this point and the “daddy” talk could overshadow that.

It doesn’t really seem that Pascal is bothered by his status, especially seeing as how he’s been a pop culture father figure since his time on The Mandalorian began, and it carried over to TLOU. While participating in such series, he’s continued to branch out and work on numerous other projects to show as many different sides of himself as possible on screen, so it doesn’t appear that anyone has taken the “joke” Ramsey spoke of to heart.

And, if William Shatner giving you a wacky call-out on Father’s Day because you’re the internet’s favorite daddy doesn’t lead to anyone downgrading your talent, then nothing will.