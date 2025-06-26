‘Are You Good?’: Todd Chrisley Reveals What Happened When He Heard About His Pardon While In Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley are no longer behind bars, as they were pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump years after being convicted for bank fraud, tax evasion and other offenses. POTUS’ decision was confirmed by the Chrisleys’ daughter, Savannah, who announced it in a video shared to social media. While the general public was able to see Savannah’s reaction to the news, they obviously were not privy to her parent’s, until now. In a new interview, Todd opened up about what happened when he learned about his pardon.

Said details were revealed during an interview on Fox News Channel’s My View with Lara Trump, which has yet to air. The chat, which CinemaBlend received a snippet of involved Todd and Julie Chrisley as well as children Savannah and Chase, who seemingly tackle a myriad of topics. During the conversation, Trump broached the topic of how the two heads of the households found out that they’d be leaving prison. Todd revealed that at the time, he actually didn’t pay much when when someone tried to tell him about the pardon a first time:

This guy stops me and goes, ‘Man, I think you just got pardoned.” And I said, ‘Yeah, okay.’ And I just kept on walking. And so when I went into my dorm, one of the guys, the COs, he came by and he goes, ‘Are you good?’ And I said, ‘As good as I can be.’ And he said, “Todd, you just got pardoned. They sent me down here to make sure you're okay.” And I said, ‘Well, they don't need to be worrying about me now. Hell, if I'm pardoned, I'm great.’

While sharing his story, Todd Chrisley also gave thanks to God and mentioned President Trump as well. He said:

We owe thanks to God, and God touched President Trump's heart. God led the people to advocate for us. And so I'm grateful because every night I would pray that God would return me home to my wife and my children. And he did that, so I'm grateful.

Julie and Todd Chrisley were sentenced in 2022, with the former being ordered to serve seven years and the latter being handed 12 years. The couple’s legal team, including Jay Surgent, spoke on their behalf over the last several years as they sought to appeal their sentences. By February, reports surfaced about Todd eyeing a pardon from President Trump. Savannah ultimately worked with Alice Marie Johnson (the Presidential Pardon czar) to go through the process of landing the pardons.

While the Chrisleys were in prison, members of the family made various claims about the conditions Todd and Julie experienced while behind bars. Todd made claims about inadequate food at the Florida-based Federal Prison Camp, while Savannah claimed that he and Julie had no air conditioning. She also claimed Julie, who was at Federal Medical Center in Kentucky, had snakes in her living space. As for how Julie reacted when she heard about her pardon, she explained to Lara Trump that she was very emotional:

I called Savannah one more time. And she said, he did it, he signed it. And I just started busting out crying. And everyone was looking around. And then I just hung up. I was so nervous, I just hung up. It was the craziest thing and everybody was just looking at me because unfortunately, most of the news that you get in prison is bad news. You know, so they're like, are you OK? I'm like, I am. I'm getting out of here. I'm getting out of here.

More on Todd and Julie Chrisley (Image credit: USA Network) As Todd And Julie Chrisley Return To Reality TV Following Their Pardons, A PR Expert Doesn’t Mince Words: ‘You Can’t Netflix Your Way Out Of Disgrace’

With the former Chrisley Knows Best stars now out of prison, much of the focus has been on their next steps. It’s known that the family has a new reality show on the way, which has been ordered to series at Lifetime and will air sometime amid the 2025 TV schedule. Although the show was going to focus in great part on Julie and Todd’s imprisonment, the project is reportedly shifting gears to account for their releases. While it seems they’ll be returning to their TV work, Alice Marie Johnson also suggested that they take a step back before jumping into any major endeavors.

Time will tell what Todd and Julie Chrisley choose to do – aside from TV – now that they’re no longer incarcerated. In the meantime though, their latest comments indicate that they’re pleased to be out of prison. Anyone looking for more thoughts from the Chrisleys can check out their full interview on My View with Lara Trump when it airs on Fox News on Saturday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET.