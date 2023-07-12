Dennis Rodman Gets Candid About The Difference Between Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant In New Interview

Basketball fans frequently enjoy discussing the GOATS of the NBA , specifically their skills, accomplishments and impact beyond the court. Two of the players who come up quite frequently in those conversations are Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant . It goes without saying that both are iconic in their own right, though some still wonder who was the better player. The answer to that question is honestly still up for debate but, amid that continued discussion, Dennis Rodman , provided some keen thoughts. The rebounding icon specifically got candid about what he views as the key difference between Bryant and MJ.

Dennis Rodman may be one of the most eccentric athletes to ever step foot on a basketball court, but he’s also one of the most cerebral. His deep understanding can probably be partially attributed to the fact that he played with great players and worked under excellent coaches. “The Worm” played alongside Michael Jordan (as a Chicago Bull) and Kobe Bryant (as a Los Angeles Laker) and was able to see both in their primes. Rodman was asked about the pair during a new interview and, while he knows people think they’re the same on the surface, he believes Jordan stands apart for one reason:

Well, you can say they’re similar, but Michael was more driven to win, believe me. … ‘If we’re gonna win, we’re gonna win.’ And he took control of that. I give him that credit right there, I give him that. … But Kobe became like that. Kobe started to emulate his game like Michael and stuff like that.

Few can honestly match Michael Jordan’s competitive nature, and he always seemed laser-focused on the goal that was in front of him. Fans got a taste of his mentality through ESPN’s The Last Dance (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription ). During the closing moments of Episode 7 , he even referenced his competitiveness and desire to win directly. Dennis Rodman is right in that Jordan’s drive inspired a lot of players, and Kobe Bryant (who sadly died at the age of 41 in 2020) was one of them. Bryant essentially bottled up that energy and used it to help establish the “Mamba Mentality” he developed. Rodman added further comments on their differences during his chat with VladTV :

Kobe was more like a gymnast, you know, when he played, and Michael’s more like Baryshnikov, a ballet [dancer]. Because most of the time, he plays on his toes… I think that everybody tries to say that Kobe’s just like Michael, and I think that’s why Michael gave him that praise at his funeral.

Michael Jordan did indeed give Kobe Bryant his flowers during the public memorial service, and it was a sweet sight to see. It’s honestly great to see players prop each other up, and Dennis Rodman has done that very thing on a number of occasions. Even during this latest interview, he heaped praise on fellow teammate Scottie Pippen (who recently called Jordan a “horrible” player ).

Of course, the Double Team alum himself deserves a lot of credit as well. He’s one of the greatest rebounders to ever play the game, and his stiff defense was crucial for his teams. Both the Bulls and the Detroit Pistons owe him a lot of credit for his contributions to their championship teams. It doesn’t surprise me in the slightest as to why the flamboyant personality was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are both on that list as well – and rightfully so. It’s likely that fans will continue to debate who’s the best between the two. But I think most would probably agree that Bryant (who won five championships) and Jordan (who earned six titles) are both in a league of their own.