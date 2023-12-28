Details Just Broke On Danny Masterson’s Shift To State Prison After He Was Transferred Following The Holidays

After the retrial of The Ranch star Danny Masterson saw the actor convicted of two counts of rape , the justice system has continued to process that verdict in due course. While Masterson’s lawyer was “confident” in overturning the conviction, it seems they might be waiting a little longer for any movement on that front. As the That ‘70s Show actor has now been transferred to state prison, further details of his incarceration have now been made available.

Through his entry in the California Incarcerated Records and Information Search database, it has been confirmed that Danny Masterson has now been transferred to North Kern State Prison. With parole eligibility set for June 2042, the earliest consultation date on the books is set to take place in June 2038; which would be an estimated 15-19 years into Masterson’s sentence.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, there’s a chance that further proceedings or infractions might alter that window. Right in the language that lays out the potential scenarios for Masterson and his parole proceedings, “court orders, changes in law, and routine audits” are all mentioned as potential factors that could affect his ongoing stay at North Kern.

Not to mention, there are instructions on how his victims can attend those parole eligibility proceedings, as well as obtain notice of when he’s eventually released. But once more, the window that's currently set for such events is far away enough that it's not an immediate concern for any involved parties.

It’s a story that’s been ongoing since 2017 when the police investigation into Danny Masterson began after three women came forward saying he had sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s. Initially, the first Masterson trial ended in a mistrial in November 2022, but an eventual second round of proceedings led to the current guilty verdict. After that judgment, the actor was held at the L.A. Men’s County Jail this past June as he awaited further steps.

That venue served as home while Masterson’s eventual sentencing this past September saw him handed a 30 years to life sentence for his perceived crimes. He was found guilty of two counts of rape involving two victims, the third charge got a split verdict. This brings us to the current state of affairs, resulting in Danny Masterson being held in the medium-security establishment he’ll now reside in until further notice.

After six years of legal wrangling, the system has spoken, and now the punishment has begun. Wherever the road leads in the case of Danny Masterson’s rape conviction, it’s clear that at the moment the wheels of justice seem to be turning.

We now know that Danny Masterson will spend a long time North Kern State Prison following his guilty verdict. As his sentence continues, we'll be sure to keep you posted about the situation.