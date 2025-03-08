'Did Eddie Murphy Have Anxiety?' Andy Samberg Ran Into Billy Crystal After His SNL50 Digital Short Aired And Had To Ask One Question

News
By
published

The sketch show has a famously intense environment.

Andy Samberg dressed as coal miner in SNL sketch
(Image credit: NBC)

Andy Samberg has been a Saturday Night Live icon for years, and he absolutely crushed it while being heavily featured during the SNL 50 broadcast. Specifically, the former Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor starred in a sketch about SNL cast members all having anxiety, which Samberg has been candid about experiencing as a cast member, and it's gone viral. After the broadcast, he reunited with some of the biggest names in the show’s history and got a chance to chat with Billy Crystal. So, Samberg took the opportunity to ask about Crystal’s experience with anxiety during his time on the show, and he offered interesting insight.

After the historic television event on the 2025 TV schedule, Andy Samberg and the rest of The Lonely Island recapped their night on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast. Samberg mentioned chatting with Billy Crystal after his “Anxiety” sketch, which is quickly becoming one of the best SNL digital shorts. He asked the comedian if he ever felt the nerves during his brief stint as a cast member, explaining:

I did. I was very happy I did. I got a chance to chat with Billy Crystal about it. And he was lovely. I had recently met him, I think I mentioned, at one of those SNL gathering photoshoots and was so happy to meet him. I was like, I hope that was OK. He was like, of course he was fine, very gracious about all of it. And I was like, ‘Did you have anxiety when you worked at the show?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, a little.’

The SNL work environment is famously intense, especially considering the stressful production schedule and writing traditions that involve pulling all-nighters in the days leading up to the show. The situation has been known to give cast members anxiety, and many have opened up about their mental health during their time on the show.

For example, Bill Hader has been very vocal about his anxiety while starring on SNL, and the experience was relatable enough to result in a whole sketch about the live-TV stress.

Digital Short: Anxiety – SNL50 - YouTube Digital Short: Anxiety – SNL50 - YouTube
Watch On

However, not many of the older cast members have talked about it, and Seth Meyers was curious if other people experienced this as well. He said:

Yeah, did Eddie Murphy have anxiety?

Upon reflection, Samberg realized that the pressures he and his fellow cast members had during their tenures were very different from what Crystal went through in the '80s.

The Palm Springs actor explained that the When Harry Met Sally star was a part of one of the best single-season SNL casts, but it was mostly made up of established comedians at the time, who had careers outside the show. As a result, there probably wasn’t as much pressure. He explained:

They were a different thing though because they were like the ringer cast. They had all already had success on their own. He was like, you know you have stage jitters, but it wasn’t the fear of like, ‘Am I gonna make it on the show?’ Because they were all already made.

This was a stark difference from what modern SNL looks like, where the cast is made up mostly of unknown comic minds hoping that the NBC sketch show will be their big break. Their airtime and ability to stay on the show is contingent on how many sketches they are in, the virality of their characters, and their ability to write sketches that end up making the show. It is incredibly tense, and naturally results in some mental health challenges.

Even with anxious cast members, SNL still manages to be funny and relevant every week. The 50th anniversary special might be over, but the show still has plenty of exciting hosts and musical guests for the 50th season to get excited about, so make sure to check out SNL on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also revisit the anniversary broadcast and past seasons with a Peacock subscription.

Caroline Young
Caroline Young
Writer

Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Morgan Kaye (Pamela Bach) and Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff) speak on Baywatch

Baywatch Star David Hasselhoff Broke His Silence After Ex Pamela Bach's Death By Suicide
Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey Revealed The Hilarious Way They Prepare For The Last Of Us' Saddest Scenes, And I Don't Know If I'll Be Able To Watch Without Laughing Now
Atwell as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange 2, Hiddleston as the god of Mischief in Season 2 of Loki.

Tom Hiddleston And Hayley Atwell Are In Their TikTok Era, But Instead Of Throwing Back To Marvel They’re Giving Barbie Vibes
See more latest
Most Popular
Atwell as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange 2, Hiddleston as the god of Mischief in Season 2 of Loki.
Tom Hiddleston And Hayley Atwell Are In Their TikTok Era, But Instead Of Throwing Back To Marvel They’re Giving Barbie Vibes
Morgan Kaye (Pamela Bach) and Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff) speak on Baywatch
Baywatch Star David Hasselhoff Broke His Silence After Ex Pamela Bach's Death By Suicide
Kate mara as Sue Storm in 2015&#039;s Fan4Stick, The Thing as presented by Marvel in the 2025 MCU official The Fantastic 4.
After Fantastic Four’s Miles Teller Reacted To The First Steps Teaser, Fellow Franchise Alum Kate Mara Shared Her Thoughts
Side-by-side NCIS images of Jimmy Palmer, and Tony DiNozzo &amp; Ziva David
NCIS’ Brian Dietzen Shared With Us Why Fans Should Be Excited About The Tony & Ziva Spinoff: ‘I Can’t Say Too Much, But…’
Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) looks on, as Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) smiles in Another Simple Favor
Footage Of Anna Kendrick's Awkward 3-Word Answer Is Running Around After She Was Asked What It Was Like To Work With Blake Lively Again
The Guardians of the Universe from the Green Lantern comics
Lanterns Star Confirms The Guardians Of The Universe Will Appear, But I’m Way More Jazzed About The Green Lantern Villains That May Also Show Up
Mickey Mouse at magic Kingdom
A Mom Just Went Off On TikTok Following Her Family's Disney World Trip And Even Diehard Fans Think She's Right
Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
An Iconic Disney Character Is Getting A New Series Under Jon Favreau, And I Have A Crazy Conspiracy Theory Why
Keanu Reeves in the middle of training in John Wick Chapter 4.
Ahead Of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Return, The Actor’s New Comic Book Movie Has Recruited Some Impressive Fast & Furious Talent
Monica Barbaro and Danny Ramirez as Phoenix and Fanboy in Top Gun: Maverick.
See The Adorable Time Danny Ramirez Shouted Out His Top Gun: Maverick Co-star Monica Barbaro At The Oscars: ‘One Of My Most Beautiful Moments’