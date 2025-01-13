I Just Found Out Another Disney Channel Vet Could’ve Played Hannah Montana Instead Of Miley Cyrus, And My Mind Is Blown: ‘I Had The Offer’

Even 20 years after the debut of Hannah Montana, it still feels like Miley Cyrus was the perfect fit for that role. She and the fictional character were practically synonymous and in many ways, still are today. So finding out that a different Disney Channel veteran was not only up for the part but essentially had the job is completely jarring to me. Also, to know that it was one half of an iconic sisterly musical duo, both of who were child stars and still in the industry today is what's really blowing my mind.

Sisters and musical duo, Aly & AJ (Michalka) were two staples of Disney Channel's early 2000s era. Not only did their music videos regularly appear on the channel, but they also co-starred in the original movie Cow Belles. Aly, for her part, was also one of the cast members on the Disney sitcom Phil of the Future. While the Michalkas were guests on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Easy A alum was asked about the rumor of her being up for the lead role on Hannah Montana, and she had this to say:

I had the offer. Phil [of the Future] hadn’t ended at that point. It was like they knew that Phil, I think, was on the way out or told us we might not be doing a third season. And Gary – who was the head of the channel – Gary Marsh, at the time, was like, ‘This pilot has come in, and we think that you’re really perfect for it.’ And I just remember reading it and being like, ‘Wait, but I’m doing music as Aly, and this might be really confusing, being Hannah and being the character also playing Hannah.’

It’s crazy to think that Aly Michalka could’ve been the name attached to Hannah Montana. Gary Marsh and co. were smart to tap the Hellcats actress, since they already knew her and were aware of her abilities as an actress as well. Michalka also beat out two actresses for HM -- Daniella Monet and Taylor Momsen. Presented with those three options, though, I think Michalka was the right choice.

The now-35-year-old singer explained that possible confusion on viewers' parts wasn't her only reason for turning down the gig. She shared that while she was in talks for Hannah Montana, she wanted to know if there’d be a space for sister AJ Michalka. While the execs offered a specific role, it just didn't sit well with either sibling:

And I was like, ‘How does AJ relate to this?’ And then they literally said, ‘AJ could play the best friend part.’ Lily. … I was like, ‘But it feels like it’s my show, it’s not really like, Hannah and Lily’s show.’ And I think at that point, too, I was probably close to being 17 at that point, which is funny, too. Because we weren’t on the channel for that long. I booked Phil at 13, and then, by the time it was over, I was like, whatever 16 and a half or something. So I was almost 17, I think, when that was offered, and I just remembered thinking, ‘I’ve kind of done what I wanted to do here on the channel.’

The thought of Aly & AJ taking on one of the most beloved House of Mouse-produced shows in existence is just so wild. It’s hard for me to imagine how they would've performed compared to Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment. I do understand why the iZombie actress wanted to move on though, as it was only natural that she'd want to expand beyond children’s programming. Plus, Hannah Montana ended up being a hit, which is why some may now wonder if it'll become another classic Disney Channel original series that gets revived. Though I doubt Miley Cyrus, who has love for Hannah, would return.

The world of casting can be tricky, and each decade has their fair share of "what if" stories, with the Mouse Ears station being no exception. If Hannah Montana starred Aly Michalka, it could’ve been completely different. Still, considering how everything played out, I'd say it was all for the best.

You can watch all four seasons of Hannah Montana with a Disney+ subscription, and the same goes for Cow Belles and Phil of the Future.