Miley Cyrus Didn't Share Scenes With Selena Gomez For Hannah Montana And Wizards Of Waverly Place Crossover. Now, A Co-Star Shared The Reason

If you grew up watching Disney Channel during the 2000s, then chances are you remember the occasional crossover specials involving some of the network’s biggest sitcoms. One of the most notable mashups was 2009’s Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana, which brought together the casts of Wizards of Waverly Place, The Suite Life on Deck and Hannah Montana. The novelty of those installments was seeing the characters from each program interact with each other. Interestingly, though, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez didn’t actually share scenes and, according to the latter’s co-star, there’s a specific reason for that.

Considering how popular Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo and Miley Cyrus’ Miley Stewart were, one would think that the producers would’ve wanted the characters to cross paths. That very well could’ve been the case, but it seems there was some behind-the-scenes drama that kept the two stars from working closely together. During the latest episode of the Wizards of Waverly Pod rewatch podcast, Jennifer Stone – who played Harper Finkle – fielded a fan question about her fellow Disney alums’ lack of shared screentime. As she put it, some “high school”-like issues seeped into the mix:

They intermittently got along. Come one, it was like high school. They both dated Nick [Jonas]. … I think Miley dated him first, and then Selena dated him. It was just messy, high school nonsense. They were intermittently – I know they intermittently were not getting along. … High school nonsense. They’re fine now, they’re all good now.

Both actresses did indeed date the Jonas Brothers member at different points in time, and all three teens received significant media attention during their respective relationships. (Nick Jonas even appeared in the poorly reviewed Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert film.) One can definitely imagine how uncomfortable that must’ve been for the two teen starlets to work together, given they once had the same beau. Despite all of that, Jennifer Stone’s sentiments suggest that it’s all water under the bridge at this point. Amid the discussion, which was shared to YouTube, the former child actress added:

And it’s like now you look back, and you’re like, ‘I don’t even remember what we were upset about.’ Sort of those kinds of things.

The past drama that the two actresses apparently had shouldn’t tarnish your memory of the crossovers, of course. It may sound funny to say, but for younger viewers in the mid to late-2000s, they were practically appointment TV. As someone who can remember the weekend Wizard on Deck premiered, it’s wild to think that it’s been well over a decade since it aired. Surely, there are plenty of fans who feel nostalgia for the three shows involved, and fans of Wizards (which didn't always make sense) are in for even more treats.

At this time, a Wizards of Waverly Place revival is in the works, and Selena Gomez is attached as a producer. Not only that, but she’ll also reprise her role as Alex during the pilot episode. Gomez is pumped for the sequel series and, based on social media, there are plenty of millennials who are eager to see the Russo family reunite on screen. Time will tell if the show manages to recapture the magic of its predecessor.

Speaking of that classic show, it’s been interesting to hear the cast share behind-the-scenes details about the production, like the situation involving Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. I’d say that, at this point, anyone expecting the two ladies to discuss all of that now shouldn’t hold their breath. Like Jennifer Stone said, the two are cool now, so it’s possible that they just want to let the past remain in… well, the past.

You can watch the three episodes that make up the Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana crossover by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription. The 2024 TV schedule is also at your disposal if you’re indeed of kid-centric viewing options right now.