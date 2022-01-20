Doctor Who Franchise Vet Suggests Walking Dead Star Replace Jodie Whittaker, And I'm All About It

Doctor Who says goodbye to star and current Doctor Jodie Whittaker later this year, and eventually, the BBC will announce her successor as the next Doctor of the franchise. So far, we’ve only gotten suggestions from alumni on who should have the role , and while that’s not often accurate to the final pick, I’m really hoping the latest suggestion turns out to be the next Doctor. Actress Anjli Mohindra recently suggested that a certain star from The Walking Dead franchise should get the role, and I’m absolutely all about it.

Anjli Mohindra had a brief role in Doctor Who as Queen Skithra in the 2020 episode “Nikola Tesla’s Night Of Terrors,” though fans mostly know her for her role as Rani Chandra in the spinoff series The Sarah Jane Adventures. Mohindra spoke to Digital Spy about who she’d most like to see play The Doctor following Jodie Whittaker’s exit, and while bringing up some popular picks, she offered a left-field suggestion that I’m shocked hasn’t come up sooner.

I think a lot of the people that I'd love to see play that role have already played a part in the Whoniverse. Lydia West is a very interesting fan favorite. I actually think that Lennie James would be absolutely incredible. I don't know if a lot of people have thought of him, but I think he'd be really cool. And Vinette Robinson, I think, would also be a fantastic Doctor.

I’m shocked that this is the first time I’ve heard Lennie James brought up, but not at all surprised Anjli Mohindra suggested him. James is a successful actor both overseas and in the United States, although not so big that it’s unrealistic to believe he could play Doctor Who’s next Doctor. If Doctor Who got Lennie James as its first Black male Doctor in the franchise, I know that I, and likely many others, would be over the moon with the choice.

Now, I do legitimately wonder whether or not Doctor Who is an option for Lennie James with regard to his schedule. Right now, he’s still involved in Fear the Walking Dead, and he’s been part of The Walking Dead franchise since his first appearance back in 2010. It’s hard to imagine the franchise without him as of late, so him walking away is a big “if.”

Additionally, Lennie James is involved in the series Save Me, which he created, stars in, and writes for. With that said, the series will conclude in late 2022 with Season 3, so that frees him up a bit. In the hypothetical scenario that his character Morgan Jones dies in Fear the Walking Dead, he’d be in the clear to join Doctor Who. I can’t speak to the odds of that happening, but I can say that him joining Doctor Who as the lead would be the most exciting casting I’ve seen in a while. Hopefully, Anjli Mohindra’s thought manifests in the minds of the BBC’s decision-makers, and we can see this happen.