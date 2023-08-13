There's A Bunch Of Drama Over Jeopardy! Filming During The Writers’ Strike, But There Could Be An Easy Solution

As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue, various Hollywood productions remain in limbo, though a select few are able to progress. Among those moving forward with filming are game shows, with Jeopardy! being one of them. However, there’s been some drama on that front, as some take issue with Sony TV crafting new episodes of the show, which utilizes writers. With that, the producers and host Ken Jennings have been getting a lot of flak. The series’ plan has drawn mixed thoughts from the public at large and, interestingly, there could actually be an easy solution for the franchise, if it wants to keep going as the writers remain on the picket lines.

What Could Jeopardy! Do To Keep The Masses Entertained And Fend Off The Drama?

Some may not know this, but Jeopardy! has a sister show of the same name that airs in the UK. The program has aired off and on for the last several decades and was most recently revived by ITV, with comedian Stephen Fry serving as the host. So why am I explaining this? Well, it could potentially be viable for US TV stations to syndicate the British iteration of the long-running game show while the strikes continue here in the states. Of course, studios would need to talk out the specifics to make it happen, but I’d like to think a deal could be made.

Game shows are going to be huge this coming fall season, as scripted programming is at a stand-still due to the ongoing Hollywood protests. ABC, in particular, is going all-in on unscripted competition series (which means fans of The Conners and Grey’s Anatomy are going to wait longer for new seasons), So why not have networks freshen up their syndication schedules with an entertaining, international offering? It seems like a smart call to me. Then again, I’m not the one in the big seat making the decisions. But boy, would it be fun to see Stephen Fry dish out questions and banter with contestants.

As mentioned though, there is a plan that’s been put in place for the American version of the trivia series. And based on some of the early responses, it may take audiences some time to get acclimated to it.

How Jeopardy! Is Actually Going To Proceed Amid The Writers’ Strike

Last week, Jeopardy! Producer Michael Davies confirmed that Season 40 would feature some big changes . One of the key alterations is that clues written prior to the WGA strike and those that have been used on past shows will be employed during this time. All of those tidbits will be taken from multiple past seasons. Second Chance games are also set to be utilized and feature former contestants. Players from Season 37 and back being given the chance to make another mark on the game. The program will also be bumping up the amount of prize money that second and third-place winners take in as a result of previous comments about the lack of airfare coverage for players. Meanwhile, Celebrity Jeopardy! will remain relatively unchanged.

It would be an understatement to say that a number of people are unhappy with how the situation is being handled. Even former champion James Holzhauer chastised the producers for going forward without the writers. Before the announcement was made, Ken Jennings was also facing pressure to stand down from his duties to show solidarity with those on strike. His fellow host, Mayim Bialik, stepped away in favor of the cause and, after that, there were reports of people being unhappy with Jennings taking over for Bialik . Sources said fellow employees were displeased that he opted to keep earning a “fat paycheck.”

So with all of that in mind, airing the British version and halting production on the American one could take some strain off the producers of the latter. That hypothetical course of action seems to be way out of the question at this point, though, since plans are well underway.