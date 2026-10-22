Drew And Melody May Be Out Of The Big Brother House, But They're Still Spending Every Minute Together

Big Brother Season 28's time on the 2026 TV schedule is well over, but Drew Campbell and Melody Morris are still enjoying some quality time together. As they continue to make Cameo videos together and leave fans speculating whether or not they're a couple, I'm starting to lean more on the idea that they're dating. So let's talk this out, shall we?

At this point, both Drew and Melody have denied the notion of there being anything between them. Not only that, but even their allies had doubts that their friendship would develop into anything serious. I'll counter that with the constant content they're posting together, and this recent trip to New York City, pictures of which can be seen in the Instagram post below:

I have to point out that Drew's hometown is Temecula, California, and Melody's home is in Maricopa, Arizona. They're both pretty far from home, so is it safe to say they're traveling together and are a couple?

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It's a question I struggle with, because there is some incentive in their continued ambiguity about where they stand. For starters, Drew is making a killing on his Cameo videos. Some fans are really invested in seeing if he and Melody are together, so they're constantly liking any and all content that features the two of them.

In my mind, it's in Melody and Drew's best interest to continue to tease their followers, even if they're just friends having fun after playing the game together. It's clear they've become close friends at the very least, and it's possible that could be all there is to their relationship.

At the same time, both former Houseguests knew it wasn't a great idea to start a showmance if you want to win Big Brother. Had they met in a more natural setting, they might've pursued a relationship from the jump. So, in theory, wouldn't it make a lot of sense to do that now that the pressure of losing a lot of prize money isn't in the equation?

This is what makes Drew and Melody so compelling to Big Brother fans. All in all, everyone just wants to know if they're a couple or not, and they seem pretty intent on keeping people in the dark. Truthfully, I don't know if they'll confirm anything until they start to see people lose interest, or it becomes clear they broke up.

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Of course, there is a third possibility, and that's that even Melody and Drew are afraid to put a label on things. Maybe they could be hooking up, traveling and just exploring this weird experience in which they have a small fandom invested in their every move. It is one of the main appeals of being on reality television, and certainly beats returning home to work a regular 9-to-5. More power to them for keeping it secret, even if I do want to know one way or the other.

Big Brother Season 28 is available to stream right now on Paramount+. If we never learn what's up with Melody and Drew, at least we'll have those memories to look back on!